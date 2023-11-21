Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the Company will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2023. The Company plans to release financial results before market open on the same day, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development and Marketing, Allan Benedict.

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 828 0170 1130

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

