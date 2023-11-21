Lumoz

Today, Lumoz, the ZK-RaaS platform (formerly Opside), revealed its plans to launch StableNet in December. The announcement was made during the RaaS Day, a collaborative event hosted with Polygon.

Lumoz, recognized as an official CDK technology provider certified by Polygon, has undergone profound technical transformations and customizable upgrades specifically tailored for Polygon CDK. Notably, Lumoz extends its support beyond Polygon CDK to include other types of zkEVM, such as zkSync and Scroll.

StableNet, a cutting-edge zkEVM built on Ethereum as L1, introduces several pioneering features. USDC Stability: StableNet adopts USDC stablecoin as its gas fee token, uniquely pricing transaction Gas fees in USDC.

Polygon CDK and Celestia DA Integration: As the first mainnet zkEVM project of its kind, StableNet is built based on Polygon CDK and Celestia DA, showcasing Lumoz's commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Cross-Rollup Communication: StableNet supports atomic cross-Rollup communication, enabling addresses on the L2 to directly interact with contracts on Ethereum L1(like AAVE, Uniswap).

Decentralized Prover Network: Introducing a decentralized prover network, StableNet ensures a more stable and reliable ZKP computation.

Optimized Gas Economic Model: Featuring an optimized Gas economic model, all Gas fee income generated on StableNet will be reinvested back into the community. This includes developers of decentralized applications (Dapps), liquidity providers (LPs), and regular users. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the realm of ZK-Rollup technology, positioning Lumoz at the forefront of innovation within the blockchain ecosystem. Stay tuned for further updates as Lumoz continues to reshape the landscape of ZK-Rollups.

"This is a significant milestone for Lumoz, being the first rollup to utilize Polygon CDK and go live, while also receiving official certification and support from Polygon and Celestia. We aspire to offer more RaaS-related services to developers and projects in the future" said Alvaro Fernandez, COO of Lumoz.



Lumoz is the leading ZK-RaaS platform that supports code-free generation of ZK-Rollup app-chains. Lumoz employs the ZK-PoW mining mechanism to provide ZKP arithmetic for ZK-Rollup through a decentralized prover network.

