Hong Kong | November 21, 2023 09:03 AM Eastern Standard Time
Today, Lumoz, the ZK-RaaS platform (formerly Opside), revealed its plans to launch StableNet in December. The announcement was made during the RaaS Day, a collaborative event hosted with Polygon.
Lumoz, recognized as an official CDK technology provider certified by Polygon, has undergone profound technical transformations and customizable upgrades specifically tailored for Polygon CDK. Notably, Lumoz extends its support beyond Polygon CDK to include other types of zkEVM, such as zkSync and Scroll.
StableNet, a cutting-edge zkEVM built on Ethereum as L1, introduces several pioneering features.
"This is a significant milestone for Lumoz, being the first rollup to utilize Polygon CDK and go live, while also receiving official certification and support from Polygon and Celestia. We aspire to offer more RaaS-related services to developers and projects in the future" said Alvaro Fernandez, COO of Lumoz.
About Lumoz
Lumoz is the leading ZK-RaaS platform that supports code-free generation of ZK-Rollup app-chains. Lumoz employs the ZK-PoW mining mechanism to provide ZKP arithmetic for ZK-Rollup through a decentralized prover network.
