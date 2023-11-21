One of the project architects behind a solar power system in a southern Lebanese village tells pv magazine that the 200-panel array - which pumps water from an underground well for roughly 400 families - was allegedly destroyed earlier this month by Israeli forces. The community needs help rebuilding it, he says.Kassem Ghorayeb told pv magazine today that the panels and the control room comprising the Tair Harfa solar project were allegedly "bombed" by Israeli forces earlier this month. As it currently stands, the site, located on the outskirts of the Lebanese community which is 5 kilometers north ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...