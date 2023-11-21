Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Wingo Markets, a leading forex broker and trading platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of a diverse set of trading instruments and features in the platform. This milestone achievement brings the total number of trading instruments to over 1000, solidifying Wingo Markets' position in the market since its establishment in early 2023.





Wingo Markets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10135/188134_dea0677e74cfca7c_001full.jpg

This new set of instruments and features includes many new tradable assets, Partial order filling, a Built-in Economic Calendar, Hedging and netting options, a Multi-thread strategy tester and many other new tools.

With this update, Wingo Markets is expanding its diverse set of trading opportunities and emerging as a dominant player, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the distinct needs of traders.

Wingo Markets has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted entity in the forex market. The broker's notable success is underscored by its commitment to transparency, boasting low spreads and raw spreads that outperform industry standards. With an average spread of 0.00005 pips on major currency pairs, facilitating an impressive number of trades, exceeding 3000 lots since its establishment in 2023 Wingo Markets positions itself as a frontrunner in offering competitive pricing. The average spread of 0.00005 pips on major currency pairs underscores the broker's dedication to a competitive trading environment.

In driving success for traders, these new features of Wingo Markets have new benefits for traders:

Empowering Novice Traders: The innovative demo account has proven instrumental in empowering novice traders, facilitating a risk-free environment for skill development. Reports indicate a noteworthy 20% increase in trader confidence as they transition seamlessly from practice to live trading.

Versatile Account Options: Catering to diverse trading needs, Wingo Markets offers a range of account types, from the conservative Standard Account to the high-volume VIP Account. The VIP Account, in particular, has seen a 25% increase in user satisfaction, offering exclusive benefits such as dedicated account managers and personalized trading strategies.

For those entering the intricate world of forex trading, Wingo Markets offers a user-friendly experience tailored for beginners. The innovative demo account serves as a cornerstone for traders, facilitating a seamless transition from practice to live trading. Novices can confidently engage in live trading, benefiting from low spreads and raw spreads for an optimal trading experience.

For seasoned professionals, Wingo Markets provides a comprehensive toolkit for success. Leveraging advanced charting tools and technical indicators helps professionals better analyze market trends and make informed decisions. The diverse range of trading instruments, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, enables professionals to diversify portfolios and capitalize on varied market opportunities.

For more information about Wingo Markets and its extensive offerings, please visit https://wingomarkets.com/.

About Wingo Markets:

Wingo Markets is a prominent forex broker committed to delivering a user-friendly platform, transparent trading, and tailored services for traders of all levels. With innovative features and a diverse range of account options, Wingo Markets empowers traders to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Office: Mr. Todd Brownson

Email: info@wingomarkets.com

Phone: +35725591367

City: Majuro

State: Majuro

Country: Republic of Marshall Island

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188134