Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Multitude presents an update on future strategy and targets for profitable growth until 2026

- Expansion of market positions through consistent use of FinTech megatrends such as big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning

- Multitude's FinTech platform to be expanded further, new 'Corporate Banking' tribe launched

- Net profit to increase 2.5-fold to EUR 30 million by 2026

Multitude SE, a fully regulated international growth platform for financial technology (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS), has defined its targets for continued profitable growth until 2026. Accordingly, the company plans to expand its market position through the consistent use of FinTech megatrends such as big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Multitude FinTech platform is to be expanded further over the next three years. In addition to the two existing tribes, consumer banking through the subsidiary Ferratum (B2C) and the financing business for small and medium-sized ...

