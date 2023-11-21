Tera Technology: Tera Introduces Two New Handheld Barcode Scanners That Promise Unprecedented Accuracy and Efficiency

Android 11 and Android 9 Scanners Level-Up Accuracy, Range and Battery Capabilities

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Tera, the leading innovator of handheld barcode scanners, is pleased to announce the introduction of the Android 11 PDA scanners. Now distributed globally through ADM Tech LLC, the 20-year-old company's latest product introductions promise even greater accuracy and efficiency in barcode scanning for the supply chain industry.

The Android 11 P172 model is a tailored solution encompassing OEM, ODM, and SDK development services, spanning labeling, packaging, branding, and streamlined manuals. It offers high-efficiency scanning with the Zebra SE4750 engine and boasts a 13-foot scanning range that makes it ideal for large spaces such as industrial sites and warehouses. Its extended battery life provides up to 12 hours of uninterrupted operation and 500 hours of standby to ensure minimal downtime. Maximum efficiency is achieved with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0 for real-time data transmission. The P172 comes with a full accessory pack, including a charging cradle and pistol grip, free lifetime technical support, and supplemented offline assistance in the U.S. and Germany.

The Android 11 P166 model offers effective scanning of all common 1D and 2D barcodes and is suitable for a variety of industries ranging from retail to finance and manufacturing. This high-performance scanner features a 5.5-inch HD display for optimal visibility even in bright conditions and is ultra-durable for resilience in any environment. The P166 4300mAh battery ensures more than 12 hours of operation and nearly 500 hours of standby, with a quick-charging cradle included for convenience. It comes with 24/7 customer support, technical assistance, and offline technical support in the U.S. and Germany.

"At Tera, we are driven by product innovation that helps our customers achieve a greater level of business success," said Min Zhou, the CEO of Tera. "These two product introductions promise enhanced speed and efficiency, creating opportunities for a higher level of productivity and therefore profit. Our entire product line offers uninterrupted workflow to help businesses maximize operations."

Staying true to its decades-long motto of "make it terrific," Tera has launched these advanced PDA scanners as part of its commitment to continuously deliver premier and secure user experiences. The company's impressive achievements and unwavering reputation include a worldwide customer network spanning governments to Fortune 500 companies across industries, including aviation, automotive, education, and healthcare.

Learn more about the Android 11 P172 version at https://tera-digital.com/products/mobile-computer-android-scanner-p172 and the Android 9 P166 version at https://tera-digital.com/products/mobile-computer-android-scanner-p166 .

