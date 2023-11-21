CAHAYA Expands Product Line with Introduction of 2-in-1 Sheet Music Stand and Acoustic Guitar Kit

Leading Brand Serves 30 Countries Worldwide with High-Quality Instrument Accessories

ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Leading online music accessories retailer CAHAYA, which spans 30 countries worldwide, is proud to announce the addition of two new products to complement its diverse line of instrument accessories. The 2-in-1 Sheet Music Stand and Acoustic Guitar Kit are the latest additions that will offer musicians across the globe added convenience and versatility as they showcase their talents.

The CAHAYA 2-in-1 Sheet Music Stand is a beautifully-crafted deviation from the company's signature designs, featuring an elegant musical note patterned panel for a touch of artistic flair. The stand is complemented by a convenient portable carrying bag for easy transportation. It is incredibly versatile, seamlessly transitioning from a tabletop music stand to floor-standing to suite the needs of the musician.

Offering a one-of-a-kind blend of style and quality, the CAHAYA full-size Acoustic Guitar Kit is an impressive beginner's kit for a stylish, functional, and hassle-free learning journey. The included 38-inch cutaway acoustic guitar strikes the perfect balance between aesthetics and sound quality for entry-level talent, with the kit also including a guitar bag, strap, guitar picks, cleaning cloth, capo, extra brass strings and scale stickers.

"Our latest product introductions reflect our commitment to providing musicians of all levels with the broadest assortment of quality accessories to support their musical endeavors," said CAHAYA CEO Valena Xu. "It's our goal to continually grow our product assortment to ensure we're meeting the needs of each individual musician, whether a novice or a professional."

Valena launched CAHAYA in 2012, and within five years had expanded to 30 countries worldwide. She is passionate about music, a dedicated leader for this expanding brand, and a music enthusiast who understands the specific needs of today's musicians. In addition to ensuring that the highest quality products are available through her company, Valena dedicates her time to social responsibility by actively engaging in music education and cultural promotion in support of local communities. Her ultimate goal is to bring joyous musical moments to the world and make music an indispensable part of everyone's life.

Learn more about the new 2-in-1 Sheet Music Stand and Acoustic Guitar Kit online, at https://cahaya-music.com .

About CAHAYA

CAHAYA launched in 2012 with music stand lights and guitar bags, and within just five years had expanded to more than 30 countries with a broad range of high-quality instruments and accessories. The company strives to provide customers with innovative, convenient and quality products, selling more than 2 million products annually. CAHAYA customers range from students to professional musicians who put their trust in this leading brand to provide practical instruments and the right equipment and accessories to meet every need. Learn more https://cahaya-music.com

###

Press Contact:

Blair Bao

718-883-0287

hello@baocommunications.com

SOURCE: CAHAYA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807754/cahaya-expands-product-line-with-introduction-of-2-in-1-sheet-music-stand-and-acoustic-guitar-kit