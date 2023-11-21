Fike Corp., a US industrial-hazard protection specialist, has launched Fike Blue, a tested, patented solution that suppresses battery fires and stops cascading thermal runaway.Preventing thermal runaway - a rapid and dangerous release of heat and gases which can lead to fires in lithium-ion batteries - is the big conundrum plaguing both electric mobility and stationary storage industries. With battery thermal incidents a relatively new phenomenon, companies are wrapping their heads around suppression methods and the best ways of dealing with self-sustaining battery fires that are difficult to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...