UpHealth, Inc.: UpHealth Resumes Trading On The New York Stock Exchange

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpHealth, Inc. ("UpHealth," or the "Company") (NYSE: UPH), today announced that the Company has resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "UPH." Trading of UPH resumed, today on November 21, 2023, at market open following the disclosures provided in the November 20, 2023 filings, accessible via the Company's Investor Relations website and the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visithttps://uphealthinc.com.

Investors Relations:
Shannon Devine (MZ North America)
Managing Director
203-741-8811
UPH@mzgroup.com


