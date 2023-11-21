Anzeige
WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005
Tradegate
20.11.23
16:23 Uhr
0,138 Euro
+0,005
+3,37 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2023 | 16:50
32 Leser
Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Transaction

Eco assumes 75% Working Interest in Orinduik Block

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Further to the Company's announcements on 10 August 2023 and 15 November 2023, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to confirm that its acquisition of Tullow Guyana B.V. ("TGBV"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc (the "Transaction"), has now completed.

Following the closing of the Transaction, Eco is now the Operator of the Orinduik Block and holds, in aggregate, a 75% Participating Interest via Eco Orinduik B.V. (60%) and Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc (15%). TOQAP Guyana B.V continues to hold a Participating Interest of 25%.

As previously announced, a formal farm-out process for the Orinduik Block has commenced, and further updates will be made as appropriate.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Corporate Sustainability



+44(0)781 729 5070

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)


+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi

Echelon Capital (Financial Adviser N. America Markets)

Ryan Mooney
Simon Akit

+1 (403) 606 4852
+1 (416) 8497776

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 26.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807785/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd-announces-completion-of-transaction

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
