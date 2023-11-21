As the European Union launches the first pilot auction this week, it also announces it will double down in spring, while also supporting a collaboration with Brazil for the construction of a production facility to be used in Croatia.The European Union is launching this week the first auction of the European Hydrogen Bank, backed by €800 million in European funding."In Spring 2024, we will launch the second round of auctions, reaching a total value of three billion euros," added the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The Commission already authorised over €17 billion in State Aid ...

