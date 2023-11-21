Blockchain-Ads Goes Live on Partisia Blockchain, Redefining Digital Advertising

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Blockchain-Ads, the trailblazing solution for Web3 brands seeking to connect with their ideal audiences, is set to make history as the first-ever advertising platform to go live on Partisia Blockchain's revolutionary blockchain. This partnership is poised to reshape the advertising industry, offering unprecedented opportunities for Web3 brands to reach their target audiences efficiently, effectively, and with uncompromising privacy.

Blockchain-Ads on Partisia Blockchain

The Web3 landscape has faced a longstanding challenge: the struggle to engage with their desired customer base. Traditional advertising networks have often imposed restrictions on crypto-related promotions, leaving many brands underserved. Furthermore, existing crypto ad networks have failed to deliver the crucial capability of targeting users based on their on-chain behavior - until now.

Brian Gallagher, Co-Founder of Partisia Blockchain, says: "I have always been passionate about user-centric ads, even holding US patents for blockchain-based targeted advertising. My co-founders and I built Partisia Blockchain to bring this vision and capabilities to the market; disrupting the data economy as we know it today. Seeing Blockchain-Ads launch on Partisia Blockchain is both a technical milestone and a realization of our co-founders personal mission to put users first in digital advertising and the data economy."

Blockchain-Ads, in close collaboration with Partisia Blockchain, has leveraged the innovative MPC and ZK technologies to create a secure, privacy-preserving, and cost-effective solution. This approach ensures that user data is processed securely while facilitating highly targeted advertising campaigns. It represents a monumental shift in digital advertising, preserving user privacy without compromising the integrity of user data.

Following a successful testnet launch in May, Blockchain-Ads launched Partisia smart contracts on the mainnet on 1 November 2023. This milestone marks the formal introduction of Blockchain-Ads to the digital advertising arena, offering a truly decentralized alternative to the conventional, centralized advertising industry.

Blockchain-Ads based on third party analytics is outperforming competitors tenfold in efficiency and effectiveness, offering Web3 brands a unique opportunity to achieve their advertising goals. With this revolutionary platform, brands can expect superior targeting capabilities that are unparalleled in the market.

Vlad Chejkov, Founder of Blockchain-Ads, says: "Our mission is crystal clear: to disrupt the conventional advertising industry and usher in a new era of decentralized, privacy-preserving, and cost-effective advertising. We are committed to redefining privacy and user control in the digital advertising landscape, with a solution specifically tailored to the needs of Web3 brands."

Blockchain-Ads invites the world to witness the future of digital advertising on Partisia Blockchain's blockchain, where privacy, efficiency, and effectiveness converge like never before.

