SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA), a French player specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announces the successful completion of its 2nd U.S training and reflection program on sagittal balance, held in San Diego (California) in mid-November 2023.

As a follow-up to the first four "Sagittal Alignment Academy" training programs for its European (Copenhagen, Madrid and Brussels in October 2022 and April 2023) and North American (Dallas in November 2022) customers, SMAIO continues to intensify the dissemination of its holistic approach to spine surgery in the United States, the world's largest spine surgery market, with the first "Sagittal Alignment Think Tank".

Emphasizing its expertise in restoring patients' spinal alignment and having succeeded in convincing a college of 8 of the most recognized faculties in both the United States and Europe, SMAIO has launched its Sagittal Balance Academy in a "Think Tank" format. This new initiative leaves plenty of room for discussion between participants selected from among the best spinal deformity surgeons in the United States. A total of 24 U.S surgeons met for a day in San Diego, where they were able to use KEOPS Balance Analyzer 3D software to analyze real cases requiring vertebral realignment, and to take part in several workshops on realistic simulators using Kheiron Spinal Fixation System osteosynthesis equipment, two flagship products in the SMAIO portfolio.

SMAIO's objective is to develop a consensus with U.S. surgeons on a patient-specific method of spinal realignment, based on the extensive data in SMAIO's KEOPS database and the artificial intelligence technologies that leverage it. The Think Tank's hands-on workshops also gave them the opportunity to understand how the i-kontrol platform enables them to precisely plan and execute spinal realignment surgeries in their daily practice.

To date, five U.S. surgeons are actively involved in the preliminary launch phase of i-kontrol in the United States, which is due to be completed at the end of 2023, giving way to the "full release" phase, which aims to triple the number of users of SMAIO solutions in the United States by 2025.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, comments: "SMAIO's commercial strategy is based on significant expansion in the United States. These training courses are therefore of instrumental in promoting our technological and scientific offering to a wide range of surgeons in this strategic country, where selling prices are higher than in other geographies. Thanks to the very positive feedback, we are enthusiastic about continuing to train and support surgeons, helping them to carry out personalized interventions to promote optimal and lasting balance in patients."

Prof. Munish Gupta (MD), Spine surgeon and Professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, adds: "The sagittal alignment course was a truly amazing educational opportunity to discuss the most cutting edge thinking of the sagittal plane in adult spine deformity. I was very impressed with the software and technology to produce patient-specific rods by SMAIO. This technology can help a lot of spine surgeons around the world."

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented.

SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way.

SMAIO is positioned at the forefront of innovation with the ambition of providing surgeons with the first active robotic solution enabling a high level of performance and repeatability to be achieved.

Based in Lyon, France, SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 30 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

