Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced the appointment of Catherine Plasse as Esker's new Chief Financial Officer.

Reporting to Emmanuel Olivier, Esker COO on the Board of Directors, Plasse will manage and coordinate Esker's Finance teams worldwide and join Esker's Associate Board of Directors. She will lead the creation of information for the public and financial communities and ensure the maintenance of a high-level internal control environment and compliance with regulatory obligations. Plasse will also play a crucial role in steering the operational performance of Esker by managing budgetary and control aspects. In collaboration with the Board of Directors, she will also be actively involved in the development of Esker's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies.

Plasse brings to Esker more than 15 years of experience in strategic financial management and providing key input to executive levels at a variety of international companies. Plasse held various Financial Analyst and Controller positions at Suez Group, most notably as CFO in the U.S. for three years. She holds three degrees in International Business Administration, from Northumbria University (BA), IAE France (master's degree) and EDHEC Business School (BA). She also holds a certification in Sustainable Transition Management from HEC Paris and in Principles of Sustainable Finance from Erasmus University of Rotterdam.

"I'm delighted to be joining Esker, an innovative company that plays a key role in the digital transformation of businesses worldwide," said Plasse. "I look forward to contributing to Esker's continued success and collaborating with such a dynamic and talented team."

"Catherine brings to Esker a wealth of international experience, strong technical and managerial skills, as well as deeply held beliefs in ESG responsibility. We look forward to working with her and continuing Esker's success story," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

