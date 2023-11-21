Bona Fide Masks Corp. Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Providing Authentic Masks

Company Continues to Increase Stock Levels and Support Production for Powecom KN95s and Other Masks

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Bona Fide Masks Corp. was formed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the critical shortage of PPE. A local community leader approached President Bill Taubner to inquire whether his fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. could leverage its well-established supply chain integrity and global relationships to supply affordable PPE for frontline workers and the general public.





Powecom KN95

Bona Fide Masks® is The Trusted Source and the exclusive U.S distributor for KN95s





At its inception, Bona Fide Masks® established a brand promise to deliver authentic and trusted masks through a transparent business model. Over three years later, Bona Fide Masks continues to strengthen its commitment to providing authentic masks for the long term. According to Mr. Taubner, "It is very important to me that our customers know that we have an ongoing commitment to our mask business.

We will continue to invest in our company and maintain high levels of inventory in order to ship immediately from stock. We recently became aware that Project N95 plans to cease operations. I would like to thank the entire Project N95 organization for its shared goal in ensuring authenticity and rooting out confusion and fraud in the marketplace. Bona Fide Masks® is proud to be The Trusted Source for online shoppers to find authentic products and brands. We are also proud to work with Powecom as its Exclusive U.S. Distributor for KN95 masks. We are incredibly grateful to Powecom for continuing to increase production of their KN95 products for the U.S. market. Being prepared for our customers is our highest priority."

"We applaud and wholeheartedly support Bona Fide Masks' enduring commitment to the American people through increased inventory and distribution. Their steadfast commitment to the public is honorable, and we are proud to be their exclusive partner in the U.S. We at Powecom will support Bona Fide Masks® and their mission through additional machinery, overtime, and other efficiencies. By naming Bona Fide Masks as the Exclusive Distributor of Powecom KN95 masks in the U.S., we hope consumers will buy directly from them to ensure they are purchasing authentic and legitimate Powecom masks, made to the current GB2626- 2019 standard." - Jing Yip, Powecom Marketing and Export Officer.

To learn more about Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com. Here is the company's Authenticity Statement.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

