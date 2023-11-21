Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:03 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,010
+0,99 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
21.11.2023 | 18:34
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of General Meeting

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of General Meeting 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of General Meeting 
21-Nov-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
21 November 2023 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Results of General Meeting 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to 
announce that following a General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held earlier today, the resolution was approved on a 
poll. 
 
The Company's Articles require that, at every seventh Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), a Continuation Resolution be 
proposed. The first Continuation Resolution should have been proposed at the 2020 AGM but this was not brought to the 
attention of the Board and, as a result, a Continuation Resolution was not proposed. The Company has been advised 
that, as this oversight constituted a breach of the Articles, the Company should seek Shareholder approval to ratify 
this. Accordingly, the Resolution passed at this GM released the Company and its directors from their historical 
obligation to propose a Continuation Vote at the 2020 AGM and ratified this breach of the Articles. 
 
The Continuation Resolution was overlooked during a period of strong performance by the Company relative to its peers 
and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders were not pressing for such a resolution at that time and the Board is 
not aware of any desire for a Continuation Resolution to be considered at this stage either. As a result, the Board did 
not propose a replacement Continuation Resolution at this GM. The next Continuation Resolution will be proposed at the 
fourteenth AGM of the Company expected to be held in 2027. 
A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 
 
                                                   Votes 
                                  % of Votes   % of Total votes cast  Votes 
       Resolution                Votes for  votes against  votes cast    as a % withheld** 
                                  cast       cast       of 
                                                   ISC* 
SPECIAL RESOLUTION 
       Release the Company and its Directors 
       from: its obligation to propose a 
1       Continuation Resolution at the 2020 AGM; 104,920,872 84.6% 19,093,457 15.4% 124,014,329 28.1% 19,264,461 
       and any associated liability.

*Turnout, based on total issued share capital (the "ISC") as at 21 November 2023.

**The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  286402 
EQS News ID:  1778771 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
