Future3 Campus and TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp for Mini-App Builders in Telegram's Web3 Ecosystem



21-Nov-2023 / 18:50 CET/CEST

Zug, Switzerland | November 21, 2023 12:23 PM Eastern Standard Time Future3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, has today announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp, an incubation program to foster mini-app development within TON's Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. The 15 selected teams may receive support for integrating into TON's Web3 ecosystem and stand a chance to get up to USD $500,000 in funding from Future3 Campus. Applications to be selected for The TON Bootcamp are open until December 18, 2023. The TON Bootcamp is a Web2.5 incubator, empowering developers to create mini-apps that bridge the Web2 experience with the decentralized benefits of Web3. The program will run for five months and offer selected participants a chance to receive significant funding for their projects. The Bootcamp is focused on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions to seamlessly integrate into TON's flourishing Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. Participants in the Bootcamp may take advantage of a spectrum of marketplace opportunities, including showcasing their projects on Tapps.Center , enjoying the same visibility that has brought other TON-based applications success. TON Foundation's team of seasoned blockchain professionals will offer hands-on mentorship and guidance, helping developers navigate the intricacies of integrating their solutions within Telegram's ecosystem. The selected projects may also receive the funding and support necessary to deploy their mini-apps in a system designed for the mass adoption of Web3 products. These resources include marketing amplification within TON's ecosystem and priority access to an active audience of over 800 million monthly users on Telegram. The TON Bootcamp may also equip projects with mentorship from leaders at top blockchain investment institutions and office spaces in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. Bootcamp participants may have the opportunity to present their products and services to an audience of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors at Web3 Festival 2024's demo day pitch and showcase events. The TON Bootcamp is an unprecedented opportunity for mini-app developers to transform their visions into reality. Builders worldwide are encouraged to seize this opportunity before applications close on December 18, 2023. Projects seeking to apply for the TON Bootcamp may click here: https://echo3.ucraft.site About The Open Network: The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 800 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/ . About Future3 Campus The Future3 Campus is a Web3.0-oriented incubation platform powered by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Capital with a mission to promote and foster entrepreneurship and innovation in Web3.0. Focusing on Web3.0 Massive Adoption, DePIN and AI, the Future3 Campus kicks off a $50 million seed fund in Web3.0 incubation worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.future3.io/#/home , or contact us at contact@future3.io . Contact Details TON Foundation TON Foundation Team ton@theagencypartnership.com Company Website https://ton.foundation/



