Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Latin America Green Data Center Market is Set to Reach $1.65 Billion by 2028, More than 215 MW Power Capacity is Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the Latin America green data center market is growing at a CAGR of 10.79% during 2022-2028.

Green data centers in Latin America are adopted by local companies, particularly in the telecom sectors. These companies are crucial in managing data storage and processing, particularly in the region's small- and mid-sized markets. Prominent data center companies Ascenty, Digital Realty HostDime, and Scala Data Center are committed to lowering carbon emissions and sourcing renewable energy to power their operation. Hyperscale operators, such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Huawei Technologies, primarily drive sustainable investments and technological innovation. Microsoft is actively exploring ways to minimize waste and create environmentally friendly data centers through various trials and research initiatives. Major hyperscalers AWS, Microsoft, and Google pledged to give back more water than they use by 2030.

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

The data center industry makes significant progress in sustainable solutions, and companies adopt innovative green technologies, refusing energy efficiently and using metrics to enhance diversity and inclusion standards. It is essential to prioritize technologies that can decrease the carbon footprint of digital infrastructure as more data centers are built in the region. Some helpful tools include server virtualization, efficient cooling systems, using renewable energy, optimizing energy management, and applying modular designs in data centers. Data centers can work toward a more sustainable future by adopting these technologies.

Finding energy-efficient solutions in the technology sector is an ongoing challenge in Latin America and the Caribbean due to the expected increase in service demand over the next 20 years, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Sustainability is a significant focus, leading many companies to adopt more efficient and eco-friendly data center infrastructure.

Eco-diesel Generators: Microsoft uses eco-diesel generators for its cloud regions. However, the adoption of eco-diesel generators is comparatively lower in Latin America. We expect the use of eco-diesel generators to increase in the next 3-4 years in Latin America.

Natural Gas Generators: Natural gas is supplied through pipelines on demand, allowing data center operators to control their supply and budget closely. The supply and distribution of natural gas are reliable because the pipelines are usually underground and protected from natural elements. Data centers demand high computing power, and eco-friendly energy sources are now crucial. In recent years, data centers have been designed to take advantage of a stable and dependable power grid system.

Fuel Cells: In February 2022, NorthC announced that its new data center facility in Groningen is installed with fuel cells that run on green hydrogen. It is the first European data center design. The facility's 500 kW fuel cell module will run on hydrogen created by renewable power.

HVO: In August 2023, Brazil will open 100 HVO stations. Data centers have not used these stations until now, but with their opening, data center operators can use them in their data centers for carbon neutrality. HVO is among the emerging trends concepts in the data center market. However, Latin American operators have not adopted it yet, as we believe that during the forecast period, at least some operators will introduce HVO in their data centers.

Nuclear Energy Generation: Nuclear power is considered a significant alternative renewable energy source. We expect more data center operators to purchase nuclear power as a part of the mix in their PPA as an alternative to 100% green and renewable energy.

Other Innovations: In 2022, Equinix partnered with ZutaCore, Virtual Power Systems (VPS), Bloom Energy, and Natron to test cutting-edge technologies under Equinix's Data Center of the Future initiative. The technologies explored include generator-less and UPS-less data centers, among other technologies.

Larger Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators Driving the Market Growth

Hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft are actively driving renewable energy adoption in Latin America. For instance, in January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to develop a cloud region in Chile at an investment of over $315 million. The cloud region will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Colocation operators like ODATA and Scala Data Centers are active adopters of renewable energy in Latin America. For instance, in November 2022, Scala Data Centers signed a PPA of 600 MW with Enel Américas to power its hyperscale data center campus in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Some major renewable energy producers and suppliers in the Latin American market include Enel Green Power, ENGIE, GreenYellow, and The AES Corporation.

Innovations in Data Center Cooling and Power Technologies

In Latin America, data center power technology innovations include adopting lithium-ion and smart grid UPS and DRUPS systems.

Fuel cell-based power backup is also expected to enter the Latin American market long term, driving down investments in inefficient diesel generators and the market for efficiencies.

Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is among the emerging trends in the data center market. However, data center operators in Latin America are yet to adopt this technology. There are initiatives by some oil companies involved in the development of the HVO fuel stations, wherein it is witnessed that during the forecast period, at least some operators will introduce HVO in their data center facilities.

A tropical test bed is currently in the testing phase in Singapore to make data centers more efficient in a tropical climate. If successful, this can also positively impact the Latin American market and further decrease the PUE of facilities.

Free cooling is adopted by data center operators in facilities in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and the Caribbean, at least partially. For instance, Equinix uses free cooling in its SP3 data center in São Paulo.

