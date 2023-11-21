Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063 | Ticker-Symbol: CUM
Tradegate
21.11.23
18:22 Uhr
204,30 Euro
-0,60
-0,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CUMMINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUMMINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
205,30205,5019:52
205,20205,6019:52
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2023 | 19:02
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc.: Cummins Supported Initiative Develops Tool To Address Domestic Violence

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Cummins Inc.'s initiative to power gender equity around the world has partnered with Global Rights for Women, other corporations and a multi-national law firm to develop a tool for users to view laws, rights, policies, and penalties around the world related to domestic violence.

The tool is now available to non-governmental organizations, victims of domestic violence, victims' support services and others.

"By users becoming better informed about the laws and their rights pertaining to those laws, they can make meaningful decisions on how to take action," said Kate Teixeira, Senior Counsel, Asia Pacific at Cummins and sponsor of Cummins Powers Women for Asia Pacific.

"With its easy access and encouraged usage, the online tool has gained momentum and been instrumental in helping women have access to information about the complex legal systems of their respective countries," Teixeira added. "Progress is being made and, ideally, these efforts will eventually aid in modifying the laws and government policies to support the rights of women everywhere."

According to U.N. Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, at least one in three women in the world are victims of domestic and sexual assault. In many countries across Asia and the Pacific, the proportion of women having experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime is believed to be substantially higher than the 27% global average. As many as 75% of women are thought to have experienced some form of sexual harassment in their lifetime.

"We are fortunate to have some of our employees engaged in skilled volunteering to help address the dire need of protecting women experiencing domestic violence in this area of the world," Cummins' Teixeira said. "We have been working on a number of projects in partnership with Global Rights for Women, a non-profit working with more than 60 international partners to identify obstacles to justice and safety for survivors of domestic violence. Although there is much work to do, the progress we are making through this partnership is inspiring."

In all, the partnership had 500 lawyers working on aspects of the research. Other partners included Google, 3M, HP, Accenture and Merck Sharp & Dohme as well as Baker McKenzie, a global law firm. The result is that anyone in the world can view country laws, rights, policies, services, and penalties related to domestic violence.

Cummins Powers Women was launched by the global power technology leader in 2018 to advance gender equality in the communities where Cummins has a presence around the world. It has evolved into a $23 million initiative, resulting in 47 gender equality law and policy changes potentially impacting millions of women and girls. The program has funded more than 250 advocacy grants through its 10 global partners in 18 countries.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807912/cummins-supported-initiative-develops-tool-to-address-domestic-violence

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.