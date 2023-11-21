Susabella Announces Unique Handcrafted Ornaments for the Holidays

Celebrate "Baby's First Christmas" With 30% Off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / The holiday season is a time for cherished traditions, and this year, Susabella is offering a special treat for parents celebrating their baby's first Christmas. The online retailer based in Washington is excited to announce an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with 30% off personalized "Baby's First Christmas" ornaments.





Personalized Baby's First Christmas Ornament

Introducing our Rocking Horse Ornament! This charming piece captures the joy and nostalgia of Christmas with its intricate details and whimsical design. View our entire baby's first Christmas ornament collection at Susabella.com





These exquisite holiday ornaments are meticulously handcrafted and undergo two kiln firings to ensure their durability and unique charm. Each ornament is personalized, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake to treasure for years to come. With heirloom quality, these ornaments are the perfect way to mark this special occasion in a family's life.

These ornaments from Susabella are a new line of clay ornaments that feature printed text rather than stamped impressions. This innovative approach not only reduces lead times but also offers a fresh and distinct aesthetic to these timeless ornaments.

Susabella, founded in 2011 by Artisan Susan Shapiro, has always strived to create classically beautiful gifts that carry sentimental value. The company's range of ceramics is lovingly handcrafted in their small workshop. However, what truly sets Susabella apart is their commitment to personalization. They believe that it is the personal touches that breathe life into their creations and make them meaningful. As such, every piece in their shop is available for personalization, allowing customers to add that extra layer of significance to their gifts.

The company has received widespread recognition for its exceptional products, earning features in prominent publications like Today.com, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Martha Stewart Weddings, Town & Country, Reader's Digest, Parade, US Weekly, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, Country Living, and Brides.

Beyond creating beautiful gifts, Susabella has a strong commitment to giving back. They donate a portion of all proceeds to FeedingAmerica.org, an organization that provides much-needed support to low-income families struggling with hunger. In 2022 alone, Susabella donated 70,000 meals, and since launching this initiative in 2014, they have contributed a staggering 424,240 meals, all thanks to their dedicated customers.

"Now, more than ever, organizations like Feeding America need our support," Susabella's owner, Susan Shapiro, remarks. "I am very grateful to both our past and future customers for making this possible."

This holiday season, Susabella invites everyone to celebrate "Baby's First Christmas" with a personalized touch with their exclusive 30% off Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. To explore Susabella's collection and create your personalized ornaments, visit https://Susabella.com or https://etsy.com/Susabellas

