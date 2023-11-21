New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Catering HQ, the renowned catering company founded by global hospitality consultant Steve Sidd, has announced its collaboration with Cronulla RSL Club, commencing December 1st, 2023. This partnership marks an exciting venture as Catering HQ brings its culinary expertise to enhance the dining experience at one of Cronulla's premier entertainment venues.





Nestled next to South Cronulla Beach, with breathtaking views of the picturesque coastline, Cronulla RSL Club is synonymous with exceptional entertainment, delectable cuisine, mouth-watering cocktails, and unparalleled service. The addition of Catering HQ to this iconic location promises to elevate the overall experience for patrons. It combines the club's vibrant atmosphere with the culinary excellence for which Catering HQ is renowned.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cronulla RSL, a club known for its commitment to providing a superior entertainment experience," said Steve. "Our team at Catering HQ will bring its passion for culinary excellence to this iconic venue, creating unforgettable moments for patrons through a combination of exceptional food, delightful cocktails, and top-notch service," he added.

Catering HQ's diverse menu offerings, crafted with precision and creativity, will cater to a range of tastes and preferences, ensuring that every dining experience at Cronulla RSL Club is a memorable one. From intimate gatherings to large events, Catering HQ is well-equipped to deliver a seamless and delightful culinary journey.

The collaboration between Catering HQ and Cronulla RSL Club is poised to set new standards for culinary excellence in the Cronulla community. This partnership is a testament to both organizations' commitment to providing patrons with an unforgettable and immersive experience that goes beyond expectations.

