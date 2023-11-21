Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Sound Reinforcement Market is Set to Reach $10.91 Billion by 2028, Rising Significance of AV Conferencing and E-Learning Propels Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the sound reinforcement market is growing at a CAGR of 4.19% during 2022-2028.



Sound Reinforcement Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) $10.91 Billion Market Size (2022) $8.53 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.19 % Market Size: Shipments (2028) 14,202.24 thousand units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Microphones, Pro Speakers, Audio/Sound Mixer, Audio Signal Processors, Audio Power Amplifiers, Others, End-user, Format, Distribution, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The Wireless Microphones Market Shipments to Reach 1,876.25 Thousand Units by 2028

Microphone vendors are increasingly finding growth opportunities due to the growing importance of AV conferencing within global and local corporate setups. End-users are constantly looking out for better sound quality, which drives the need for constant R&D in the market. Furthermore, offices are witnessing a rise in the number of meeting rooms per location, which are increasingly used for remote conferencing. Moreover, vendors focus on developing efficient new products regarding dropouts, multi-path interference, and signal loss.

Sound Reinforcement Market Sees Massive Opportunities Amidst Soaring E-Learning Adoption Rates

Educational institutes are becoming one of the key end-users of pro AV solutions worldwide. Modern-day university campuses driven by technological advances are revolutionizing. Smart campuses use wireless technology and IoT to promote interconnectedness in various university campuses. Globally, there is a push toward smart campuses and the consequent need for engaging, immersive, and interactive learning worldwide. Various sound reinforcement equipment, such as microphones and speakers, are becoming integral to university campuses. For instance, Imperial Valley College in California, US, has designed active learning classrooms with laptops, documentation cameras, and connections to shared displays to improve the learning experience. E-learning technology has created a buzz in the education industry. Infusing modern-day technologies in classroom learning further adds to stimulus and enhanced interaction between learner and educator within the classroom. E-learning is one of the most thrust areas the government identifies for imparting education using educational tools and communication media. It is learning facilitated and supported by Information Communication Technologies (ICT), which aims to develop tools and technologies to promote e-learning. Governments are financially supporting R&D projects in the field of e-learning at various R&D labs and academic educational institutes. Therefore, driving the demand for pro AV solutions, such as sound reinforcement equipment and video conferencing, among others, in the market during the forecast period. This will further add impetus to the industry's market growth for sound reinforcement equipment.

Dynamic Growth Prospects in Sound Reinforcement Market Fueled by Technological Advancements, Venture Capital Surge, and Upgrades in Vertical Markets Worldwide

The sound reinforcement market is mainly developed and growing, with vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha offering products to various vertical markets. However, the higher cost of branded equipment and lower penetration of wireless digital technology can be significant growth inhibitors in APAC countries, such as China, India, and Latin America. Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies are likely to boost investors' confidence in the market, and the market will witness an increase in Venture Capital (VC) funding during the forecast period. New startups will likely develop innovative solutions with advanced features, while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, old legacy systems will likely be replaced in nightclubs, premium hotels, convention centers, restaurants, and other institutions, propelling market demand in the upcoming years.

Sound Reinforcement Market Dynamics

Trends & Opportunities

Growth in Convergence of Pro AV and IoT

Emergence of Networked Audio Technology

Increase in Adoption in Educational Institutions

Increase in Number of Exhibitions

Growth in the Popularity of Nightclubs & Bars in APAC

Market Growth

Increase in Demand from Corporate, Government, & Institutions

Growth in Live Performance and Music Industry

Increase in Number of Sporting Events and Tournaments

Growth in Music Production and Recording Industry

Challenges

Government Regulations - FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction

Technical Difficulties Hamper Adoption of Wireless Microphones

Acoustical Challenges Related to Pro Speakers

Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affects Margins of Vendors

About the Report

The global sound reinforcement market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and the base year 2022. The market is segmented by product, end-user, format, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides a comprehensive approach to the global sound reinforcement market, enabling customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.

Market Segmentation

Product: Microphones, Pro Speakers, Audio/Sound Mixers, Audio Signal Processors, Audio Power Amplifiers, and Others

Microphones, Pro Speakers, Audio/Sound Mixers, Audio Signal Processors, Audio Power Amplifiers, and Others Microphones: Wireless (Handheld, Clip-on, and Others) and Wired

Wireless (Handheld, Clip-on, and Others) and Wired Pro Speakers: Product Type (Point Source, Line Array, Sub Woofers, and Others) and Amplification Type (Passive Speakers and Powered Speakers)

Product Type (Point Source, Line Array, Sub Woofers, and Others) and Amplification Type (Passive Speakers and Powered Speakers) Audio/Sound Mixer: Powered and Non-powered

Powered and Non-powered Audio Signal Processors: Digital and Analog

Digital and Analog Audio Power Amplifiers: Digital and Analog

Digital and Analog Others: Cables, Audio Network, and Others

Cables, Audio Network, and Others End-user: Corporate, Large Venues & Events, Educational Institutions, Government & Military, Studio & Broadcasting, Hospitality, and Others

Corporate, Large Venues & Events, Educational Institutions, Government & Military, Studio & Broadcasting, Hospitality, and Others Format: Digital and Analog

Digital and Analog Distribution: Offline and Online

Offline and Online Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Vendors

Key Company Profiles

Audio-Technica

Bose

HARMAN International (Samsung)

MUSIC Tribe

Sennheiser

Shure

Sony

Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors

ADK Microphones

AEB Industriale (dBTechnologies)

Alcons Audio

Galaxy Audio

Apex Audio

Biamp Systems

Audio Engineering Associates (AEA)

AUDIX Microphones

Beijing 797 Audio

Belden

Beyerdynamic

Blue Microphones

Bowers & Wilkins

BOYA

CAD Audio

Carlson Audio Systems

CELTO Acoustique

CODA Audio

Cordial

Dynaudio

D&B Audiotechnik

Electro-Voice (EV)

Extron

GTD Audio

HEDD | Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

Heil Sound

Hz Sound Systems

inMusic Brands

Klipsch Audio Technologies

K-Array

Lectrosonics

Legrand

Lewitt

Liberty AV

LOUD Audio

MIPRO Electronics

MXL By Marshall Electronics

Nady Systems

OUTLINE

Pan Acoustics

Powersoft Audio

PROEL

Pyle Pro

Samson Technologies

SE Electronics International

Southwire Company

Stewart Audio

Vivolink

Zaxcom

Amadeus

DAS Audio

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the sound reinforcement market?

What is the growth rate of the global sound reinforcement market?

Which region dominates the global sound reinforcement market share?

What are the significant trends in the sound reinforcement market?

Who are the key players in the global sound reinforcement market?

