A-1 Broadcast: Chef Marisel Salazar Shares Tips and Tricks for Creating Seasonal Sensations on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Marisel Salazar is a menu mastermind who has created thousands of recipes. Her engaging personality puts the extra sparkle on her successful career as a food writer and professional recipe developer. Marisel combines cultural flavors and unique recipes just in time to liven up the holiday table, and this super chef suggests these secrets to host all the seasonal parties successfully.

ALWAYS HAVE ON HAND

Coffee creamers are a must-have for hosting, and Starbucks® has three delicious flavors inspired by Starbucks® café beverages, Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Latte to pair with their seasonal, holiday-inspired at-home coffees, with new red festive packaging. With flavor notes of buttery caramel, white chocolaty sweetness, and cinnamon streusel. Starbucks® coffee creamers are a perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. For more information, visit athome.starbucks.com

GO-TO COFFEE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR

Of course, one cannot have creamer without coffee and, lucky for us, Starbucks'® holiday-inspired at-home coffees have returned, including Holiday Blend, Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread in K-Cup pods® and ground packaged coffee. Find Starbucks® creamers and at-home coffees online and where groceries are sold. For more information, visit athome.starbucks.com

SIMPLE AND SCRUMPTIOUS

This one is for the chocolate lovers. Las Vegas-based Ethel M Chocolates started making decadent and premium treats over 40 years ago. And this holiday season, they have everyone covered with their newly released limited-edition collections and flavors, including the Holiday Snow Globe Tin, the 5-piece Truffle Sampler, or the 24-piece Liqueurs Collection. They are available exclusively at www.EthelM.com/holiday-catalog. They have chocolates as gifts at price points for every budget.

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY INGREDIENT

This Thanksgiving, the American Pecan Promotion Board is celebrating America's love of the classic pecan pie, while showcasing the endless pecan pie possibilities by sharing recipes inspired by regional cuisines, find at eatpecans.com. Pecans are the ultimate super nut due to their flavor, versatility and nutritional benefits. While out picking up pecans for that beloved pecan pie, grab an extra bag and try adding them to any holiday appetizer or snack to enjoy during the holiday season.

