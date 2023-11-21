DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2023 / 21:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1152.5399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 249351 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 286409 EQS News ID: 1778823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 15:10 ET (20:10 GMT)