Originally published on Nielsen Diversity, Equity & Inclusion LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / In 2021, there were 1.9 million video titles available to viewers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico and Germany. This number had swelled to 2.7 million titles by June 2023-a 58% increase. As we commemorate World TV Day, learn more about the impact and influence of TV on audiences around the world. Check out our spotlight on what women watch in several countries.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Nielsen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808029/nielsen-world-tv-day-the-impact-and-influence-of-tv-on-audiences-and-communities