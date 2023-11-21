Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced its $80.0 million fully backstopped rights offering (the "Rights Offering") pursuant to which the Company will receive gross proceeds of $80.0 million, less expenses related to the Rights Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Rights Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt.

The Company is distributing to all holders of record of its common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Common Stock"), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2023 (the "Record Date"), for each share of Common Stock held as of the Record Date, one non-transferable basic subscription right to purchase 0.222257 shares of Common Stock, at a subscription price of $11.30 per share, on such terms and subject to such conditions as may be required to comply with any applicable Nasdaq Global Select Market (the "Nasdaq") stock exchange rules and regulations. All holders of record of Common Stock held as of the Record Date will have the opportunity to participate in the Rights Offering and subscribe for newly issued shares of Common Stock in proportion to their respective ownership amount as of the Record Date.

The Rights Offering will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 17, 2024 (the "Expiration Date"), unless extended by the Company. The Company reserves the right to extend, amend or terminate the Rights Offering, subject to certain conditions, at any time prior to the Expiration Date.

The Rights Offering is fully backstopped by Pale Fire Capital SICAV a.s. (the "Backstop Party"), an entity affiliated with Dusan Senkypl, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and Jan Barta, a member of the Company's Board. The Backstop Party has committed to (i) fully exercise its basic subscription rights prior to the Expiration Date and (ii) fully purchase any and all unsubscribed shares in the Rights Offering following the Expiration Date at a price of $11.30 per share and on the same terms and conditions as other rights holders.

The Rights Offering will include an over-subscription privilege to permit each rights holder that exercises their basic subscription rights in full to purchase additional shares of Common Stock (if any) that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the Rights Offering. The availability of the over-subscription privilege will be subject to certain terms and restrictions set forth in the prospectus supplement. If the aggregate subscriptions (basic subscriptions plus over-subscriptions) exceed the number of shares of Common Stock offered in the Rights Offering, then the aggregate over-subscription amount will be pro-rated among the holders exercising their respective over-subscription privileges (in proportion to the number of shares of Common Stock held after giving effect to all basic subscriptions).

The shares of Common Stock to be issued upon exercise of the basic subscription rights and over-subscription privilege, if applicable, will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GRPN." The basic subscription rights and over-subscription privilege, if applicable, are non-transferable and the Company will not be listing the basic subscription rights on Nasdaq or any other national securities exchange. The Company will not issue fractional shares of Common Stock. Any fractional shares of Common Stock that would remain after the exercise of the basic subscription rights will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, and any excess payments in respect thereof will be returned.

The Company expects that Kroll Issuer Services (US), the information agent for the Rights Offering, will distribute subscription documents for the Rights Offering to holders of record of Common Stock as of the Record Date beginning on or about November 21, 2023. Holders of shares of Common Stock held in "street name" through a brokerage account, bank or other nominee should contact their broker, bank or other nominee for details regarding participation in the Rights Offering. For any questions or further information about the Rights Offering, please contact Kroll Issuer Services (US), which will be acting as the information agent for the Rights Offering, at (844) 369-8502 (Toll-Free) or (646) 651-1193 (International), or via email at groupon@is.kroll.com.

Neither the Company nor its Board has made or will make any recommendation to holders regarding participation in the Rights Offering. Holders should make an independent investment decision about whether to participate in the Rights Offering based on their own assessment of the Company's business and the Rights Offering.

The offering of the Common Stock pursuant to the Rights Offering is being made pursuant to the Company's existing effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-273533) on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and a prospectus supplement (and the accompanying base prospectus) filed with the SEC on the date hereof.

The information herein is not complete and is subject to change. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the basic subscription rights, Common Stock or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the basic subscription rights, Common Stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by the prospectus supplement (and the accompanying base prospectus), both of which contain information about the Company and the Rights Offering, and should be read carefully before investing.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188254