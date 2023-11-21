Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time:Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date/Time:Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402

