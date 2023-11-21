Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
20.11.23
10:24 Uhr
22,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,90 %
PR Newswire
21.11.2023 | 22:06
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date/Time:Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301995239.html

