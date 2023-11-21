Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its third quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter Ideanomics continued executing its commitment to shareholders to exit non-core businesses and finalize a reorganization of the business to focus on last-mile and local delivery vehicles and associated charging products.

Third Quarter Highlights

Energica selected by police services in France and Barbados to provide electric motorcycles for police fleets.

WAVE completes an OEM-approved installation of wireless charging on a Kenworth truck in collaboration with Kenworth and Dana.

WAVE continues testing with major logistics fleet customer.

Ideanomics Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenue for continuing operations in the quarter, excluding a change in accounting estimate, was $3.5 million, 57 percent lower than the same time last year. Revenue for continuing operations for the first nine months of 2023, excluding a change in accounting estimate, was 14.5 million dollars, 24 percent lower than the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit from continuing operations, excluding the change in accounting estimate, was a loss of 0.5 million dollars, representing a gross margin of negative 14.8% percent. This is an increase of roughly 0.1 million dollars compared to a loss of 0.6 million dollars last year.

Note: As described in the company's 10-Q filing, some business components have been classified as discontinued operations, and a change in accounting estimate occurred as a result of new sales data. The figures above represent continuing operations only and exclude the change in accounting estimate, to ensure an appropriate comparison between periods.

Conference Call Information

Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer) and Scott Morrison (Chief Financial Officer), will host a live earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

To join the call, please visit https://investors.ideanomics.com/Q32023 for dial-in information.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from sales of products $ 583 $ 7,625 $ 11,038 $ 17,428 Revenue from sales of services 19 426 99 1,205 Other revenue 63 170 506 310 Total revenue 665 8,221 11,643 18,943 Cost of revenue from sales of products 1,047 8,712 11,841 17,834 Cost of revenue from sales of services 255 110 451 829 Cost of other revenue 816 56 1,639 198 Total cost of revenue 2,118 8,878 13,931 18,861 Gross (loss) profit (1,453 ) (657 ) (2,288 ) 82 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,146 31,024 69,830 91,604 Research and development expense 1,540 830 9,563 2,420 Asset impairments 104,386 298 142,370 699 Goodwill impairments 10,712 - 10,712 - Depreciation and amortization 5,635 1,652 15,399 4,011 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (61,469 ) - (74,416 ) (131 ) Other general expenses (261 ) - 89 - Total operating expenses 68,689 33,804 173,547 98,603 Loss from operations (70,142 ) (34,461 ) (175,835 ) (98,521 ) Interest and other income (expense): Interest income - 941 401 2,522 Interest expense (1,366 ) (222 ) (2,636 ) (1,256 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment - - - 10,965 Loss on disposal of investment (1,153 ) (30 ) (1,153 ) (218 ) Other income, net 9,560 567 11,598 1,143 Loss before income taxes (63,101 ) (33,205 ) (167,625 ) (85,365 ) Income tax benefit 876 312 4,258 742 Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees - (429 ) - (2,357 ) Net loss from continuing operations (62,225 ) (33,322 ) (163,367 ) (86,980 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,368 ) (5,531 ) (24,206 ) (20,237 ) Net loss (64,593 ) (38,853 ) (187,573 ) (107,217 )

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,586 1,439 4,753 3,525 Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (63,007 ) $ (37,414 ) $ (182,820 ) $ (103,692 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (5.19 ) $ (8.07 ) $ (17.07 ) $ (21.02 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ (0.20 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (2.61 ) $ (5.10 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (5.39 ) $ (9.47 ) $ (19.68 ) $ (26.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,692,394 3,952,490 9,291,974 3,971,139

IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,884 $ 3,245 Accounts receivable, net 3,066 4,269 Contract assets 1,926 3,579 Amount due from related parties 90 90 Notes receivable from third parties, net 41 31,653 Inventory, net 16,781 23,192 Prepaid expenses 6,863 9,618 Other current assets 5,046 5,096 Current assets of discontinued operations 10,463 33,296 Total current assets 46,160 114,038 Property and equipment, net 11,128 7,845 Intangible assets, net 39,980 43,622 Goodwill 37,254 37,775 Operating lease right of use assets 10,814 10,533 Long-term investments - 7,500 Other non-current assets 2,866 2,276 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 3,082 19,212 Total assets $ 151,284 $ 242,801 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 56,271 $ 25,448 Accrued salaries 4,119 6,851 Accrued expenses 2,436 2,674 Deferred revenue 2,900 2,105 Amount due to related parties 1,942 1,927 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,828 2,031 Promissory note due to related party 2,286 2,021 Promissory note due to third parties 7,957 5,814 Convertible note due to third party 6,149 3,928 Current contingent consideration 78 867 Other current liabilities 14,874 9,288 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 7,499 13,909 Total current liabilities 109,339 76,863 Promissory note due to third parties 1,673 1,957 Operating lease liabilities - long term 11,244 8,566 Deferred tax liabilities 2,841 2,511 Other long-term liabilities 1,116 1,131 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,938 5,210 Total liabilities 128,151 96,238 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Convertible redeemable preferred stock Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,262 1,262 Series B - 50,000,000.00 shares authorized, 20,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and 2,105,200 and 10,000,000 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,863 8,850 Series C - 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,159,276 and 0 shares issued and 608,680 and 0 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,825 - Equity Common stock - $0.001 par value; 12,000,000 shares authorized, 11,992,765 and 4,786,290 shares issued and 11,923,955 and 4,786,290 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,499 597 Additional paid-in capital 1,071,219 1,004,082 Accumulated deficit (1,049,603 ) (866,450 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,684 ) (6,104 ) Total Ideanomics, Inc. stockholders' equity 16,431 132,125 Non-controlling interest (1,248 ) 4,326 Total equity 15,183 136,451 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and equity $ 151,284 $ 242,801 SOURCE: Ideanomics, Inc.

