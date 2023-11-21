Argentum 47, Inc. Embraces the Future by Advancing SaaS Build, Moving to Prestigious New Address, and Pioneering AI Lead Generation for UK Government's Eco4 Scheme

WINDSOR, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Argentum 47, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARGQ), a leading provider of AI-powered digital marketing solutions including branding, advertising, and lead generation, is excited to announce three major developments that mark a significant step forward in its commitment to providing top-tier services to the Company's valued clients, supporting sustainability, and driving innovation. These developments include taking our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") platform to new heights, moving to a prestigious new address, and embarking on a ground-breaking AI lead generation and marketing initiative for the UK Government's Eco4 Scheme.

Advancing Our SaaS Build

At Argentum, we have always placed innovation and excellence at the core of our business philosophy. As we continue to grow and evolve, we understand the importance of staying at the forefront of technology to better serve our clients. To that end, we are thrilled to announce the acceleration of our SaaS development, aimed at delivering more advanced user-friendly and feature-rich solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of our clients and industry by offering improved efficiency, security, and flexibility to our users.

This development is a testament to our commitment to quality and our dedication to providing cutting-edge SaaS solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. We believe that the enhancements to our SaaS platform will not only improve user experiences but also provide an edge in terms of functionality and performance, and ultimately positioning us as an industry leader. We are confident that these advancements will significantly benefit our clients and our business.

UK Subsidiary Relocating to a Prestigious New Address

As a part of our commitment to growth and innovation, we are excited to announce our move to a prestigious new office address. This new address reflects our determination to position Argentum Data Solutions Ltd. as a leader in the digital marketing & AI space and offers an environment that fosters creativity and collaboration and showcases our dedication to our clients and partners. This move is a significant milestone in our journey, and we believe that it will not only benefit our team but also enhance our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients.

Pioneering AI Lead Generation for the UK Government's Eco4 Scheme

In addition to our SaaS advancements and office relocation, we are also thrilled to announce our pioneering AI lead generation and marketing initiative, Arg Ai, which is poised to supply the UK Government's Eco4 Scheme with a multitude of high-quality leads generated through our innovative Marketing-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform. We believe that this ground-breaking endeavour will provide multiple thousands of leads to support the Eco4 Scheme's mission to promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The UK government has allocated £4 billion (US$5 billion) in support of the Eco4 Scheme, which will deliver energy efficiency and heating measures to homes in the UK.

Moreover, we are in advanced discussions and hope to soon be collaborating with some of the UK's largest energy firms. These potential partnerships would further strengthen our ability to deliver top-tier lead generation solutions and contribute to the success of the Eco4 Scheme.

Argentum's investment in the future of its SaaS platform, the move to a prestigious new office address, and our pioneering AI lead generation for the UK Government's Eco4 Scheme are just a few of the many steps Argentum is taking to reach a leadership position in our industry.

About Argentum 47, Inc (ARGQ)

Argentum 47, the Corporation, operates a growing portfolio of companies in the Technology, Data, Analytics and Marketing areas. For more information, visit: www.argq.io and follow us on Twitter: @Argentum47inc

About Argentum Data Solutions Ltd

Argentum Data Solutions Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Argentum 47, Inc., works to provide efficient and cost-effective data, digital marketing, lead generation and AI technology solutions to global customers. Argentum Data Solutions Ltd. addresses the spiraling costs in the marketing and lead generation industries, enabling the creation of economic opportunity and social benefits across the world. Argentum Data Solutions Ltd. plans to work towards offering a "best in class" AI technology deployment with its MaaS (Marketing-as-a-Services) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platforms. For more information, visit: www.argentumdata.io

