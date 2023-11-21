Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040
21.11.2023 | 22:26
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 1:00pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2023, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $395 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,800 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Ares Management Corporation
Carl Drake, 800-340-6597
cdrake@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807605/ares-management-corporation-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-2023-us-financial-services-conference

