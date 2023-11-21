Total passenger traffic up 14.5% YoY and 1.2% above pre-pandemic levels

All countries except Brazil above October 2019 levels

Aircraft movements 1.9% above October 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 14.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in October 2023, surpassing October 2019 levels by 1.2%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121975207/en/

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Oct'23 Oct'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 4,043 3,470 16.5% 37,899 30,935 22.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,587 2,151 20.3% 23,859 17,498 36.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 582 676 -14.0% 5,880 5,122 14.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,212 6,297 14.5% 67,638 53,554 26.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 33.1 30.7 7.9% 301.7 281.3 7.3% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 74.0 67.6 9.4% 713.9 605.4 17.9% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Oct'23 Oct'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 4,043 4,035 0.2% 37,899 39,498 -4.0% International Passengers (thousands) 2,587 2,378 8.8% 23,859 23,968 -0.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 582 717 -18.8% 5,880 6,915 -15.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,212 7,130 1.2% 67,638 70,381 -3.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 33.1 38.8 -14.7% 301.7 348.9 -13.5% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 74.0 72.6 1.9% 713.9 717.9 -0.6%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 14.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 101.2% of October 2019 levels, up from the 98.9% posted in September, with all countries except Brazil above pre-pandemic. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels of October 2019 by 8.8%, while domestic traffic also improved versus the prior month slightly exceeding October 2019 levels.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in October, increasing by 18.7% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 10.4%. Domestic traffic was 18.3% higher than the levels in October 2019 and benefited from a government program to boost domestic tourism. International passenger traffic also continued to recover, reaching 96.0% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 90.7% recorded in September.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 21.6% compared to the same month in 2022 and surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive month, increasing by 6.4% compared to October 2019, up from the 1.6% recorded in September. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of the total traffic, was 7.9% above October 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 1.3%. Although domestic traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels at Pisa airport, both airports exceeded October 2019 overall traffic volumes.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased slightly by 0.1% YoY, reaching 84.5% of October 2019 levels, down from the 92.9% recorded in September. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the total traffic, reached 86.5% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 79.9% of October 2019 levels, a decrease from the 87.5% recorded in September. Traffic in Brazil remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some local airlines.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 28.6% YoY, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time, at 107.4% of October 2019 levels, up from 94.5% recorded in September.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 0.5% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 9.0%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 11.5% and 5.5%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 29.1% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of October 2019 by 62.5%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 7.9% YoY and reached 85.3% of October 2019 levels, or 86.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Ecuador were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Italy stood at 93.1%, Argentina at 78.8%, Uruguay at 86.0%, and Brazil at 83.1%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 9.4% YoY and surpassed October 2019 levels by 1.9%, or 5.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador and Brazil, exceeded October 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

Oct'23 Oct'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,917 3,300 18.7% 35,927 27,249 31.8% Italy 823 677 21.6% 7,191 5,827 23.4% Brazil 1,415 1,414 0.1% 14,185 12,818 10.7% Uruguay 179 139 28.6% 1,597 1,145 39.5% Ecuador 394 392 0.5% 4,067 3,508 15.9% Armenia 485 375 29.1% 4,672 3,008 55.3% TOTAL 7,212 6,297 14.5% 67,638 53,554 26.3%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,501 15,722 11.3% 156,066 150,439 3.7% Italy 1,170 1,258 -7.0% 10,649 12,348 -13.8% Brazil 5,936 5,281 12.4% 54,366 46,511 16.9% Uruguay(2) 2,324 2,572 -9.6% 25,667 26,770 -4.1% Ecuador 2,775 2,951 -6.0% 27,106 28,178 -3.8% Armenia 3,366 2,870 17.3% 27,840 17,051 63.3% TOTAL 33,070 30,653 7.9% 301,694 281,297 7.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 40,560 35,745 13.5% 383,594 312,404 22.8% Italy 7,794 6,695 16.4% 68,246 60,187 13.4% Brazil 13,015 12,640 3.0% 132,419 118,080 12.1% Uruguay 2,637 2,466 6.9% 25,780 22,005 17.2% Ecuador 6,130 6,464 -5.2% 65,818 64,009 2.8% Armenia 3,846 3,634 5.8% 38,066 28,755 32.4% TOTAL 73,982 67,644 9.4% 713,923 605,440 17.9%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

Oct'23 Oct'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,917 3,548 10.4% 35,927 36,307 -1.0% Italy 823 773 6.4% 7,191 7,204 -0.2% Brazil 1,415 1,675 -15.5% 14,185 15,622 -9.2% Uruguay 179 167 7.4% 1,597 1,831 -12.8% Ecuador 394 361 9.0% 4,067 3,744 8.6% Armenia 485 298 62.5% 4,672 2,723 71.6% Peru 309 2,951 TOTAL 7,212 7,130 1.2% 67,638 70,381 -3.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,501 22,211 -21.2% 156,066 186,588 -16.4% Italy 1,170 1,256 -6.9% 10,649 10,823 -1.6% Brazil 5,936 7,140 -16.9% 54,366 75,501 -28.0% Uruguay(2) 2,324 2,702 -14.0% 25,667 23,685 8.4% Ecuador 2,775 2,707 2.5% 27,106 32,067 -15.5% Armenia 3,366 2,295 46.7% 27,840 15,991 74.1% Peru 446 4,217 TOTAL 33,070 38,757 -14.7% 301,694 348,873 -13.5% Aircraft Movements Argentina 40,560 36,582 10.9% 383,594 374,646 2.4% Italy 7,794 7,315 6.5% 68,246 68,829 -0.8% Brazil 13,015 14,047 -7.3% 132,419 133,336 -0.7% Uruguay 2,637 2,083 26.6% 25,780 24,208 6.5% Ecuador 6,130 7,449 -17.7% 65,818 68,407 -3.8% Armenia 3,846 2,598 48.0% 38,066 23,022 65.3% Peru 2,514 25,451 TOTAL 73,982 72,588 1.9% 713,923 717,899 -0.6%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121975207/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716