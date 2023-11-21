37signals LLC: Exclusive Cyber Monday Offer: 26% Discount on HEY Annual Subscription

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / 37signals LLC is thrilled to announce an exclusive Cyber Monday promotion for HEY, the revolutionary email platform. For the first time ever, subscribers can get HEY for just $74 for their first year - a 26% discount off the standard rate. This one-time offer is available only during Cyber Monday, giving new users the chance to try out HEY for free for 30 days and then this special price for the next 12 months.

HEY Email



HEY: Full of features you didn't know you needed and won't be able to live without.

The Screener : Say goodbye to spam and unsolicited emails. HEY's Screener lets you decide who can send you emails, ensuring your inbox remains clutter-free.

: Say goodbye to spam and unsolicited emails. HEY's Screener lets you decide who can send you emails, ensuring your inbox remains clutter-free. The Feed & The Paper Trail : Organize your emails like never before. 'The Feed' is perfect for newsletters and casual reads, while 'The Paper Trail' keeps receipts and transactional emails neatly sorted.

: Organize your emails like never before. 'The Feed' is perfect for newsletters and casual reads, while 'The Paper Trail' keeps receipts and transactional emails neatly sorted. Reply Later & Set Aside : Never miss an important email again. 'Reply Later' lets you mark emails for future responses, and 'Set Aside' keeps essential emails at your fingertips.

: Never miss an important email again. 'Reply Later' lets you mark emails for future responses, and 'Set Aside' keeps essential emails at your fingertips. Privacy First : Hey prioritizes your privacy. With features like tracking pixel blocking, you can read emails without senders knowing.

: Hey prioritizes your privacy. With features like tracking pixel blocking, you can read emails without senders knowing. Customizable Notifications: Receive notifications only for what matters. Customize alerts to ensure you're notified only for priority communications.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit Hey's website between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Cyber Monday. The discount is automatically applied to your annual subscription, making the sign-up process seamless and straightforward.

Contact Information

Elaine Richards

COO, 37signals LLC

elaine@37signals.com

3107108308

SOURCE: 37signals LLC

