Vancouver, British Columbia and Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Deal Night Events ("Deal Night" or the "Company"), an investor event series created by Vancouver entrepreneur and investor, Kevan Matheson, is pleased to announce the completion of its ninth event which took place on November 16, 2023 at Briza on the Bay in Miami, FL. This highly anticipated event was the most unique and unforgettable experience yet, marking a significant milestone in Deal Night's remarkable five-year history.





Deal Night Miami November 16, 2023

Kevan Matheson, Founder of Deal Night Events, stated: "We were thrilled to return to Miami's booming business hub for our ninth event. Hosting these events brings me immense satisfaction, fueled by my deep commitment to making early-stage investing more inclusive. The positive feedback from our past events, particularly the praise for the diversity and excellence of deal flow during Deal Night, fuels our commitment. Moving forward, our primary focus remains on fostering an environment where innovation and accessibility thrives, ensuring that promising entrepreneurs receive the support needed to transform their groundbreaking ideas into successful businesses. We're constantly striving to enhance the overall experience, and for our upcoming events, we have some exciting plans that we are eager to unveil."

Deal Night's ninth event featured a diverse array of presentations from emerging start-ups and publicly traded companies. Additionally, the Company strategically utilized the impact of social media by partnering with prominent influencers, who collectively boasted a substantial following of 3 million. This exposure not only amplified the online visibility of the featured companies but also generated increased interest among prospective investors following the event.

Presenters include:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P)

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF)

Tabler App

Esquisito Tequila

Scott D. Clary and Polina Groman

Event Partners Include:

Newsfile Corp

Westwick Capital Partners

Upcoming Events

For companies interested in presenting at upcoming events, please click here.

For investors interested in attending upcoming events, please pre-register at this link.

About Deal Night Events

Deal Night Events is an event series created by Kevan Matheson and organized by Apollo Shareholder Relations, which aims to democratize access to early stage investments by transforming how companies engage with investors. The events feature engaging, "Shark Tank"-style company pitches in an upscale, social atmosphere. The event introduces potential investors in the audience to early-stage investment opportunities that historically have been only accessible to institutional investors and those in closed, tight-knit, and established capital markets communities. Deal Night events have taken place in Vancouver, Toronto and Miami, with plans to expand to Beverly Hills, London, New York and Dubai.

For further information on Deal Night Events, please visit www.dealnightevents.com.

About Apollo Shareholder Relations Inc.

Apollo is a full-service investor communications agency with a specific focus on modern outreach techniques. Primary activities include live events in Miami, Toronto and Vancouver, content creation, influencer and social media marketing, as well as branding and design. To learn more, please visit https://apollorelations.com.

