AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 17, 2023. A total of 13,283,644 common shares were voted by Proxy, representing 21.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, constituting a quorum. Each of the resolutions presented to the shareholders, as set out in the Information Circular, were approved with a greater than 99 percent vote in favour.

Specifically, the following resolutions were approved:

1. To elect Directors for the ensuing year.

Elected: Tim Daniels; Nick Watters; Randy Duguay; Fabrice Pakin.

2. To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Appointed: Baker Tilly Canada.

3. Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

4. Approval of the Company's Restricted Share/Deferred Share Unit Plan.

The Company's Information Circular is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ AI/ML Innovations Inc. wishes to thank all those shareholders who participated in the AGM.

