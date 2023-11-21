DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Colorectal Cancer Treatment Drug Market to Show Immense Growth During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

Apart from the already existing players such as Pfizer, Sanofi, Taiho Pharma, Ono Pharma, along with others, there are several emerging key players, that are expected to change the dynamics of the metastatic colorectal cancer market in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the emerging pipeline candidates in their developmental stage, which includes Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, G1 Therapeutics, Merck, AB Science, Pfizer, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Merck/Eisai, Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, NeoImmuneTech, Cardiff Oncology along with several others that are under clinical development

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Colorectal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, colorectal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the metastatic colorectal cancer market size was found to be USD 15 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, in the US there were ~116K cases of early-stage CRC and ~35K cases of advantage-stage CRC in 2022.

cases of early-stage CRC and cases of advantage-stage CRC in 2022. Leading colorectal cancer companies such as Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, Hutchison Medipharma, EpicentRx, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Cardiff Oncology, NeoImmuneTech, and others are developing novel colorectal cancer drugs that can be available in the colorectal cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel colorectal cancer drugs that can be available in the colorectal cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for colorectal cancer treatment include Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, MK-4280A (favezelimab) + pembrolizumab, Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013), RRx-001, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) + LONSURF (Tipiracil/trifluridine), LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Onvansertib, NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc) , and others.

and others. In August 2023, MEI announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase Ib study evaluating ME-344 in combination with bevacizumab (AVASTIN) in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase Ib study evaluating ME-344 in combination with bevacizumab (AVASTIN) in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. As per Hutchison's 2023 interim report, Fruquintinib's filing of a rolling submission of an NDA was accepted by the FDA in May 2023 for priority review, with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2023. MAA filing to the EMA was validated in June 2023. NDA filing to the PMDA is expected to follow in 2023.

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer (CRC) ranks as the third most common cancer type, often leading to death due to metastasis. Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) occurs when the cancer spreads to organs like the lungs or liver. Primary tumor sites in CRC include the right colon, transverse, left colon, rectosigmoid, and rectum. Early symptoms of colorectal cancer might be minimal or absent, making it challenging to detect the disease in its initial stages. Typically, colorectal cancer symptoms might only manifest once the cancer advances beyond stage 1. Staging after diagnosis determines the spread of the cancer, categorizing it as localized, regional, distant, or unknown. About 75% of cases are caught early, while the remainder is diagnosed in late stages. Progression from early to advanced stages affects 35% to 50% of patients.

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The colorectal cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current colorectal cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The colorectal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of CRC

Gender-specific Incidence of CRC

Age-specific Incidence of CRC

Tumor Localizationspecific Incidence of CRC

Stage-specific Incidence of CRC

Mutation-specific Distribution of CRC

Treated Cases by Line of Therapies of CRC

Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market

Primary treatment for CRC in its initial stages primarily involves surgical intervention. In some instances, patients with early-stage conditions may undergo chemotherapy following the surgical procedure. For those diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), the treatment regimen typically incorporates a blend of surgical procedures, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. These combined methods aim to impede the progression of the disease, often resulting in a temporary reduction in the size of cancerous tumors. Additionally, the integration of palliative care remains crucial, serving to alleviate symptoms and mitigate side effects.

The primary treatment options for mCRC can be categorized into first-line, second-line, and third-line approaches. These include multi-agent chemotherapy such as FOLFOX, FOLFIRI, and CAPOX, as well as anti-angiogenesis therapy either alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Additionally, there are options like epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, used with or without chemotherapy. In the second and third-line settings, OPDIVO (nivolumab) with or without YERVOY (ipilimumab), as well as BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) in combination with ERBITUX (cetuximab), have been approved as effective treatment regimens for mCRC patients. On the other hand, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is approved specifically as a first-line therapy for mCRC.

Targeted therapies like anti-angiogenesis focus on halting the process of angiogenesis, which involves the formation of new blood vessels. Bevacizumab, regorafenib (marketed as STIVARGA), ziv-aflibercept (sold under the name ZALTRAP), and ramucirumab (known as CYRAMZA) constitute this class of therapy. These medications are often combined with FOLFIRI chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer. Conversely, EGFR-blocking drugs have shown effectiveness in either slowing down or inhibiting the growth of CRC. Among the commonly used EGFR inhibitors in the treatment of mCRC patients are cetuximab (marketed as ERBITUX) and panitumumab (sold under the name VECTIBIX).

Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Companies

Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab: Mirati Therapeutics + Merck

MK-4280A (favezelimab) + pembrolizumab: Merck

Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013): Hutchison Medipharma

RRx-001: EpicentRx

CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) + LONSURF (Tipiracil/trifluridine): Eli Lilly

LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab): Amgen

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc): NeoImmuneTech

Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the colorectal cancer market are expected to change in the coming years. Recent advances in pathological staging and identification of the mutational status of KRAS (exon 2), BRAF (V600E), and PIK3CA have greatly helped in deciding a path for anti-EGFR therapy of mCRC patients. The recent inclination toward the development of mutation-specific mCRC therapies has led to the approvals of KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO with or without YERVOY, and BRAFTOVI in combination with ERBITUX. This clearly opens up a window for several upcoming mutation-targeted therapies to enter and capture the colorectal cancer market.

Furthermore, the colorectal cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of colorectal cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the colorectal cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the colorectal cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the colorectal cancer market. Several European countries have observed inconsistent adherence to the ESMO guidelines recommended for managing mCRC, and recent data suggests that the incidence of CRC and its mortality has been declining with increasing age, thereby decreasing the available treatable patient pool.

Moreover, colorectal cancer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the colorectal cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the colorectal cancer market growth.

Colorectal Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Size in 2022 USD 15 Billion Key Colorectal Cancer Companies Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, Hutchison Medipharma, EpicentRx, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Cardiff Oncology, NeoImmuneTech, and others Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, MK-4280A (favezelimab) + pembrolizumab, Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013), RRx-001, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) + LONSURF (Tipiracil/trifluridine), LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Onvansertib, NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc), and others

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Colorectal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Colorectal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Colorectal Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Colorectal Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Colorectal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Colorectal Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Colorectal Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Colorectal Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis 12. Colorectal Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

