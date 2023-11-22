Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) ("Meed") announces that the previously announced non-binding letter of intent between Meed and Swirltex Holdings Corp. ("Swirltex") dated August 3, 2023 (the "LOI"), in respect of the proposed business combination transaction between Meed and Swirltex (the "Proposed Transaction"), has been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Proposed Transaction was expected to constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of Meed, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Meed has re-engaged in the process of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Meed has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to resume trading of the common shares of Meed (trading symbol "MEED.P"), which were previously halted from trading pending completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Additional Information

