22.11.2023 | 04:01
Kingslane Securities Reports on 'the Growing Enticement of Fixed Income'

DJ Kingslane Securities Reports on 'the Growing Enticement of Fixed Income' 

EQS Newswire / 22/11/2023 / 13:30 AEST/AEDT 
Kingslane Securities Reports on 'the Growing Enticement of Fixed Income' 
 
Perth, Australia - In the wake of recent global economic developments, Kingslane Securities PTY Ltd, a leading 
financial advisory firm based in Perth specializing in fixed income products, has released a report on 'the Growing 
Enticement of Fixed Income'. The company highlights the increasing allure of fixed income yields. This shift aligns 
with the latest financial trends following the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady in its 
November meeting, a move that has helped stabilize asset markets after a period of underperformance. 
Stephen Blackmore, Senior Financial Advisor at Kingslane Securities, commented on the evolving market scenario, "With 
the US Fed's recent decision and the Australian 10-year bonds reaching yields of 5.00% and beyond, we are at a pivotal 
point in the interest rate cycle. This scenario, combined with Australia's recent cash rate increase, presents fixed 
income products, especially government and corporate bonds, as increasingly attractive investment options." 
This shift is particularly relevant in the Australian context. The recent rise in the official cash rate on Melbourne 
Cup Day is poised to exacerbate mortgage stress, dampen demand, and curb discretionary spending in the economy. 
Despite these challenges, fixed income products offer a haven with their stable and attractive returns, especially in 
light of the inflationary pressures from rising petrol prices, utility bills, and insurance costs. 
James Coyle, Senior Financial Advisor at Kingslane Securities, adds, "As the Australian and global economies navigate 
through these turbulent times, fixed income products stand out for their security and potential for solid returns. Our 
focus at Kingslane is to align with this trend, recognizing the need for investments that safeguard capital while still 
yielding significant returns in a market where traditional savings avenues fall short." 
Kingslane Securities' endorsement of fixed income products in the current economic landscape reflects its commitment to 
providing clients with investment strategies that are not only secure but also profitable. This approach is in direct 
response to the evolving needs of investors seeking stability in a fluctuating market. 
For more information about Kingslane Securities and its investment strategies, please visit 
www.kingslane-securities.com.au. 
Kingslane Securities: Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Perth, Australia, Kingslane Securities PTY Ltd has 
established itself as a trusted financial advisor, guiding clients through the complexities of the financial world. 
With a commitment to excellence and integrity, our team of experts provides tailor-made solutions for a wide range of 
financial needs. 
Media Contact 
Contact: Bradley Baxter, Marketing 
Email: bradley.baxter@kingslane-securities.com.au 
Phone: 08-6375-1945 
Address: The Forrest Centre, 221 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000 Australia. 
SOURCE: Kingslane Securities PTY Ltd 
File: Kingslane Securities Reports on 'the Growing Enticement of Fixed Income' 
22/11/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2023 21:30 ET (02:30 GMT)

