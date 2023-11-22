Bayer's economic future is currently on shaky ground. The shares of the Group with its three pillars, Consumer Health, Pharma, and Agriculture, fell by almost 20% this week after a late-stage drug trial in the Pharma division was halted. In addition, a considerable compensation payment of EUR 1.5 billion in connection with the US glyphosate business has put the Leverkusen-based company in an unusually precarious position. The Company lost around EUR 7.7 billion in value in one day due to the price slide, and the share price fell to EUR 33, marking a historic low for Bayer AG shares since the financial crisis in 2009. Currently, the Bayer Group is only worth around EUR 32.77 billion. What needs to happen now for a possible way out of this dilemma? Would the often talked-about split-up of the Group be a solution for the further growth of the Group?

