22-Nov-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST

In the past two years, Surface Transforms (SCE) has quadrupled its order book, raised monthly sales run rates from £0.2m to £1.0m and expanded its capacity four-fold to a £20m pa sales rate. A 3 November update pointed to production teething troubles. October sales of £1.0m were below prior estimates, so we significantly reduced our 2023 and 2024 estimates. We estimate PAT breakeven for 2H24. Initially from debt, SCE has the resources to finance capital expenditure from internal cash flow to raise its capacity to £150m by 2027 and to grow beyond that as one of only two global suppliers to this large and growing OEM (original equipment manufacture) market.

