Swedish battery maker Northvolt has developed its first sodium-ion battery. The cell has been validated for an energy density of more than 160 Wh/kg and is designed for energy storage applications.Northvolt, Europe's battery manufacturing torchbearer, has announced the development of its first-generation sodium-ion battery cells. They are designed to provide the foundation for the company's next-generation energy storage solutions, with subsequent generations to deliver higher energy density, opening opportunities to enable cost-efficient electric mobility solutions. Its sodium-ion technology ...

