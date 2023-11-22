More than 1 GW of firmed storage capacity is set to be delivered by six winning projects from a recent tender in the Australian state of New South Wales. Akaysha Energy's 415 MW/1,660 MWh battery in Wellington and AGL's 500 MW/1,000 MWh Liddell battery are the round's two biggest projects.From pv magazine Australia The winners of Australia's biggest storage tender to date have been announced by the state and commonwealth governments, who opted to join the Long-Term Energy Service Agreements (LTESA) and Capacity Investment Scheme auctions into one super tender. It resulted in six projects being ...

