22.11.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Baltic Awardees to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in New York

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 22, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards - LHV Group, Port of
Tallinn, Virši-A, Latvenergo, Eleving Group, EPSO-G, and Signet Bank - will
visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York to ring the Nasdaq
Stock Market Closing Bell today, November 22. 

Nasdaq Baltic Awards is a bi-annual competition organized by the Nasdaq Baltic
exchanges to recognize Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency,
corporate governance, and investor relations. 

"On a day like this we all should be especially proud that the Baltic exchanges
are part of Nasdaq - the biggest stock exchange group in the world. Today's
Baltic-focused closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite is a true
testament to the fact that companies listed on Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and the
people investing in the Baltic-listed companies belong to the global Nasdaq
community," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. 

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - 22:50 to 23:05 EET.

Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live

https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq/

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group in Estonia and the winner of
the main award "Investor Relations of the Year in 2023". In addition, LHV Pank
won the "Stock Exchange Member of the Year" award. 

Port of Tallinn is the biggest port authority in Estonia and an active player
in the Baltic Sea region. Port of Tallinn won the "Investor Relations of the
Year in 2021" award, but could not travel to the US back then due to
pandemic-related travel restrictions. This time they will be in New York to
ring the Nasdaq bell! 

Virši-A from Latvia, a rapidly growing Latvian business engaged in the sale of
fuel and alternative energy resources, earned the award for "Best Investor
Relations on First North Share List". 

Eleving Group - the winner of the "Best Investor Relations on First North Bond
List" award. Eleving Group is an international and fast-growing financial
technology company with a vast reach across the globe. 

Latvenergo - won the "Best Investor Relations on Bond List" award. Latvenergo
is one of the leading energy suppliers and leader in green energy generation in
the Baltics. 

EPSO-G - the winner of the "Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year in Lithuania"
award. EPSO-G is a state-owned group of energy transmission and exchange
companies. 

Signet Bank - won the "Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year in Latvia" award
for organizing the Baltic Capital Markets Conference. Signet Bank is one of the
first banks of independent Latvia with focus on servicing entrepreneurs and
their companies. 

About Nasdaq Baltic Awards
The awards celebrate outstanding achievements by Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies
in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor
relations. They honor the companies with the best investor relations and the
best shareholder return. They also recognize the best performing stock exchange
members and highlight the most significant stock exchange events - those with
the most impact on the Baltic capital market's development. The evaluation of
the Nasdaq Baltic Market's listed companies and exchange members is performed
by local and international experts in capital markets, corporate governance and
investor relations. For more information, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com 



Media contacts:

Ott Raidla

Head of Marketing and Communications
Nasdaq Baltic

ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
