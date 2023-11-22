Nasdaq Baltic Awardees to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in New York

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 22, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards - LHV Group, Port of Tallinn, Virši-A, Latvenergo, Eleving Group, EPSO-G, and Signet Bank - will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell today, November 22. Nasdaq Baltic Awards is a bi-annual competition organized by the Nasdaq Baltic exchanges to recognize Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency, corporate governance, and investor relations. "On a day like this we all should be especially proud that the Baltic exchanges are part of Nasdaq - the biggest stock exchange group in the world. Today's Baltic-focused closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite is a true testament to the fact that companies listed on Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and the people investing in the Baltic-listed companies belong to the global Nasdaq community," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - 22:50 to 23:05 EET. Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq/ LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group in Estonia and the winner of the main award "Investor Relations of the Year in 2023". In addition, LHV Pank won the "Stock Exchange Member of the Year" award. Port of Tallinn is the biggest port authority in Estonia and an active player in the Baltic Sea region. Port of Tallinn won the "Investor Relations of the Year in 2021" award, but could not travel to the US back then due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. This time they will be in New York to ring the Nasdaq bell! Virši-A from Latvia, a rapidly growing Latvian business engaged in the sale of fuel and alternative energy resources, earned the award for "Best Investor Relations on First North Share List". Eleving Group - the winner of the "Best Investor Relations on First North Bond List" award. Eleving Group is an international and fast-growing financial technology company with a vast reach across the globe. Latvenergo - won the "Best Investor Relations on Bond List" award. Latvenergo is one of the leading energy suppliers and leader in green energy generation in the Baltics. EPSO-G - the winner of the "Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year in Lithuania" award. EPSO-G is a state-owned group of energy transmission and exchange companies. Signet Bank - won the "Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year in Latvia" award for organizing the Baltic Capital Markets Conference. Signet Bank is one of the first banks of independent Latvia with focus on servicing entrepreneurs and their companies. About Nasdaq Baltic Awards The awards celebrate outstanding achievements by Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations. They honor the companies with the best investor relations and the best shareholder return. They also recognize the best performing stock exchange members and highlight the most significant stock exchange events - those with the most impact on the Baltic capital market's development. The evaluation of the Nasdaq Baltic Market's listed companies and exchange members is performed by local and international experts in capital markets, corporate governance and investor relations. For more information, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com Media contacts: Ott Raidla Head of Marketing and Communications Nasdaq Baltic ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824