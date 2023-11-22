Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 09:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATRenew Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total net revenues grew by 28.4% to RMB3,256.8 million ( US$446.4 million ) from RMB2,536.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Loss from operations was RMB28.1 million ( US$3.8 million ), compared to a loss from operations of RMB110.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB73.8 million ( US$10.1 million ), compared to RMB10.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Number of consumer products transacted[2] was 8.2 million, compared to 8.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "During the third quarter of 2023, we exceeded expectations in terms of revenue and non-GAAP income from operations. Total net revenues reached RMB3,256.8 million, representing a robust 28.4% year-over-year increase. Our 1P business is thriving, maintaining a consistent year-over-year growth rate of over 30% in product revenues. This success was driven by sustained user demand for recycling and trading in used items for new ones. Furthermore, alongside an increase in transacting users, our marketplaces' overall take rate grew by 95 basis points on an annual basis, reaching 5.4%. At the same time, our multi-category recycling business grew rapidly as consumers demonstrated heightened enthusiasm for exchanging used luxury products, gold, and other high-value idle items for cash at AHS Recycle. Looking ahead, ATRenew will continue to occupy its unique and leading position within the long-term evolution of the circular economy."

Mr. Rex Chen, Chief Financial Officer of ATRenew, added, "In addition to our revenue and recycling business growth, we reached a significant profit milestone in the third quarter, as we generated a non-GAAP income from operations of RMB73.8 million . This achievement stemmed from our heightened operational efficiency, driven by our automated quality inspection capabilities. Coupled with optimized regional and city-level operational facilities and logistics arrangements, this further bolstered our cost efficiency in fulfillment expenses. Furthermore, prudent management of our marketing expenses and a streamlined organizational structure boosted the effectiveness of local promotions and decreased relevant costs, improving cost efficiency compared to the same period of 2022. In terms of capital utilization, we balanced investments in strategic collaborations with manufacturers, carefully managed capital deployment and inventory, and allocated US$4.0 million for share buybacks this quarter. As of the end of the third quarter, our cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, and funds receivable from third-party payment service providers totaled RMB2.3 billion, ensuring the sustainable future development of our business."

[1]. See "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information.

[2]. "Number of consumer products transacted" represents the number of consumer products distributed to merchants and consumers through transactions on the Company's PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates in a given period, prior to returns and cancellations, excluding the number of consumer products collected through AHS Recycle; a single consumer product may be counted more than once according to the number of times it is transacted on PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates through the distribution process to end consumer.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenues increased by 28.4% to RMB3,256.8 million ( US$446.4 million ) from RMB2,536.0 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Net product revenues increased by 31.4% to RMB2,924.0 million ( US$400.8 million ) from RMB2,225.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the sales of pre-owned consumer electronics both through the Company's online and offline channels.
  • Net service revenues increased by 7.3% to RMB332.8 million ( US$45.6 million ), compared to RMB310.3 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the recovery of Paipai and PJT marketplaces from the COVID-19 pandemic's negative impact during 2022.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Operating costs and expenses were RMB3,307.5 million ( US$453.3 million ), compared to RMB2,663.9 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 24.2%.

  • Merchandise costs were RMB2,611.0 million ( US$357.9 million ), compared to RMB1,932.2 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 35.1%. This was primarily due to the growth in product sales.
  • Fulfillment expenses were RMB287.7 million ( US$39.4 million ), compared to RMB277.1 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 3.8%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs as the Company conducted more recycling activities compared with the same period of 2022.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB299.5 million ( US$41.0 million ), compared to RMB340.8 million in the same period of 2022, representing a decrease of 12.1%. The decrease was primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions, after recognizing the impairment loss of intangible assets and deferred cost in the fourth quarter of 2022, and (ii) a decrease in expenses related to marketing activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB69.8 million ( US$9.6 million ), compared to RMB63.6 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 9.7%, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
  • Technology and content expenses decreased by 21.4% to RMB39.4 million ( US$5.4 million ) from RMB50.1 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the changes in technological expenses as the Company's platforms matured.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was RMB28.1 million ( US$3.8 million ), compared to a loss from operations of RMB110.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB73.8 million ( US$10.1 million ), compared to RMB10.8 million in the same period of 2022.

NET LOSS

Net loss was RMB44.2 million ( US$6.1 million ), compared to a net loss of RMB30.1 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB47.6 million ( US$6.5 million ), compared to RMB77.4 million in the same period of 2022.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were RMB0.27 (US$0.04), compared to RMB0.19 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share (non-GAAP)[1] were RMB0.30 (US$0.04) and RMB0.29 (US$0.04), compared to RMB0.48 and RMB0.46 in the same period of 2022.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND FUNDS RECEIVABLE FROM THIRD PARTY PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and funds receivable from third party payment service providers were RMB2,313.7 million ( US$317.1 million ) as of September 30, 2023, as compared to RMB2,802.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB3,730.0 million and RMB3,830.0 million . This forecast only reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Development

On December 9, 2022, ATRenew announced an extension of its existing share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its shares for another twelve-month period starting from December 28, 2022, with all other terms unchanged. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1,550,557 American depositary shares ("ADSs") in the open market at an average price of US$2.55 per ADS, with a total cash consideration of US$4.0 million . As of September 30, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 13,815,329 ADSs for approximately US$48.4 million under this share repurchase program.

On September 20, 2023, ATRenew announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact (the "UNGC") initiative. The UNGC is a voluntary platform focused on developing, implementing, and disclosing responsible business conduct. The Company's membership of the UNGC underlines its dedication to ethical practices, sustainability, and social responsibility. ATRenew has integrated the UNGC's guiding principles into its day-to-day operations and expects to make meaningful contributions to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, further solidifying its mission to drive positive transformations and help build a more prosperous and sustainable world.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:


1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:


1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:


4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:


800-963976

Access Code:


2731308

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International:


1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:


1-877-344-7529

Access Code:


3634904

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at ir.atrenew.com.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2023 .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per ordinary share as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is income or loss from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Adjusted net income is net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions and tax effects of amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Adjusted net income per ordinary share is adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share.

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in loss from operations and net loss. The Company also believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. The share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions and tax effects of amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company's. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP financial measures for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income (loss) from operations, net income, and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per share, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China :
ATRenew Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

In the United States :

ICR LLC.
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-212-537-0461

ATRENEW INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise not ed)




As of December 31,



As of September 30,




2022



2023




RMB



RMB



US$


ASSETS










Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents



1,703,626




1,432,166




196,295


Restricted cash



-




212,000




29,057


Short-term investments



782,230




348,061




47,706


Amount due from related parties, net



115,501




233,820




32,048


Inventories



433,467




672,394




92,159


Funds receivable from third party payment service
providers



316,277




321,499




44,065


Prepayments and other receivables, net



539,077




601,794




82,483


Total current assets



3,890,178




3,821,734




523,813


Non-current assets:










Amount due from related parties, net, non-current



180,000




-




-


Long-term investments



219,583




469,233




64,314


Property and equipment, net



118,600




131,015




17,957


Intangible assets, net



544,650




337,525




46,262


Other non-current assets



95,744




77,215




10,583


Total non-current assets



1,158,577




1,014,988




139,116


TOTAL ASSETS



5,048,755




4,836,722




662,929


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities:










Short-term borrowings



123,983




199,981




27,410


Accounts payable



73,335




116,532




15,972


Contract liabilities



195,369




158,086




21,667


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



449,489




343,795




47,121


Accrued payroll and welfare



132,468




142,605




19,546


Amount due to related parties



47,604




36,069




4,944


Total current liabilities



1,022,248




997,068




136,660


Non-current liabilities:










Operating lease liabilities, non-current



33,523




19,926




2,731


Deferred tax liabilities



111,312




77,705




10,650


Total non-current liabilities



144,835




97,631




13,381


TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,167,083




1,094,699




150,041


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



3,881,672




3,742,023




512,888


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



5,048,755




4,836,722




662,929


ATRENEW INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)




Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,




2022



2023



2022



2023




RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$


Net revenues



















Net product revenues



2,225,690




2,923,970




400,763




5,988,755




8,135,824




1,115,107


Net service revenues



310,338




332,787




45,612




899,496




956,386




131,084


Operating (expenses) income (1)(2)



















Merchandise costs



(1,932,211)




(2,611,018)




(357,870)




(5,226,067)




(7,188,902)




(985,321)


Fulfillment expenses



(277,147)




(287,704)




(39,433)




(848,568)




(822,913)




(112,790)


Selling and marketing expenses



(340,826)




(299,491)




(41,049)




(942,025)




(933,835)




(127,993)


General and administrative expenses



(63,631)




(69,826)




(9,570)




(153,816)




(203,794)




(27,932)


Technology and content expenses



(50,091)




(39,430)




(5,404)




(173,356)




(131,905)




(18,079)


Other operating income, net



17,855




22,640




3,103




42,543




32,512




4,456


Loss from operations



(110,023)




(28,072)




(3,848)




(413,038)




(156,627)




(21,468)


Interest expense



(1,566)




(2,186)




(300)




(5,085)




(5,498)




(754)


Interest income



11,042




11,083




1,519




14,819




24,658




3,380


Other income (loss), net



58,353




(4,428)




(607)




52,469




(6,719)




(921)


Loss before income taxes and share of
loss in equity method investments



(42,194)




(23,603)




(3,236)




(350,835)




(144,186)




(19,763)


Income tax benefits



13,318




10,047




1,377




40,307




33,607




4,606


Share of loss in equity method investments



(1,214)




(30,632)




(4,198)




(6,164)




(48,449)




(6,640)


Net loss



(30,090)




(44,188)




(6,057)




(316,692)




(159,028)




(21,797)


Net loss per ordinary share:



















Basic



(0.19)




(0.27)




(0.04)




(1.94)




(0.99)




(0.14)


Diluted



(0.19)




(0.27)




(0.04)




(1.94)




(0.99)




(0.14)


Weighted average number of shares used
in calculating net loss per ordinary share



















Basic



162,297,853




161,338,983




161,338,983




163,214,601




161,393,190




161,393,190


Diluted



162,297,853




161,338,983




161,338,983




163,214,601




161,393,190




161,393,190


Net loss



(30,090)




(44,188)




(6,057)




(316,692)




(159,028)




(21,797)


Foreign currency translation adjustments



(28,397)




(5,676)




(778)




(38,783)




15,897




2,179


Total comprehensive loss



(58,487)




(49,864)




(6,835)




(355,475)




(143,131)




(19,618)


ATRENEW INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)




Three months ended
September 30,



Nine months ended
September 30,




2022



2023



2022



2023




RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$


(1) Includes share-based compensation
expenses as follows:



















Fulfillment expenses



(6,142)




(5,362)




(735)




(28,423)




(17,910)




(2,455)


Selling and marketing expenses



(3,969)




(5,165)




(708)




(23,522)




(13,266)




(1,818)


General and administrative expenses



(17,346)




(19,239)




(2,637)




(50,330)




(56,182)




(7,700)


Technology and content expenses



(4,632)




(5,218)




(715)




(14,361)




(15,649)




(2,145)


(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets
and deferred cost resulting from assets and
business acquisitions as follows:



















Selling and marketing expenses



(87,120)




(66,412)




(9,103)




(264,001)




(222,337)




(30,474)


Technology and content expenses



(1,580)




(482)




(66)




(4,740)




(1,446)




(198)


Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)














Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,


2022


2023


2022


2023


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Loss from operations

(110,023)


(28,072)


(3,848)


(413,038)


(156,627)


(21,468)

Add:












Share-based compensation
expenses

32,089


34,984


4,795


116,636


103,007


14,118

Amortization of intangible
assets and deferred cost
resulting from assets and
business acquisitions

88,700


66,894


9,169


268,741


223,783


30,672

Adjusted income (loss) from

operations (non-GAAP)

10,766


73,806


10,116


(27,661)


170,163


23,322

Net loss

(30,090)


(44,188)


(6,057)


(316,692)


(159,028)


(21,797)

Add:












Share-based compensation
expenses

32,089


34,984


4,795


116,636


103,007


14,118

Amortization of intangible
assets and deferred cost
resulting from assets and
business acquisitions

88,700


66,894


9,169


268,741


223,783


30,672

Less:












Tax effects of amortization of
intangible assets and deferred
cost resulting from assets and
business acquisitions

(13,318)


(10,047)


(1,377)


(40,307)


(33,607)


(4,606)

Adjusted net income (non-
GAAP)

77,381


47,643


6,530


28,378


134,155


18,387

Adjusted net income per












ordinary share (non-GAAP):












Basic

0.48


0.30


0.04


0.17


0.83


0.11

Diluted

0.46


0.29


0.04


0.17


0.80


0.11

Weighted average number of
shares used in calculating net
loss per ordinary share












Basic

162,297,853


161,338,983


161,338,983


163,214,601


161,393,190


161,393,190

Diluted

169,499,714


166,112,358


166,112,358


170,702,595


167,609,332


167,609,332

SOURCE ATRenew Inc.

