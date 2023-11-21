Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2023 | 20:42
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Short-term booking flow slowing but net profit still expected

Seismic activity has been ongoing in Southwest Iceland. Currently this activity has not impacted flight operations at Keflavik International airport and all Icelandair flights are operating as normal. Due to this situation, however, booking flow for inbound tourists to Iceland has slowed significantly for the near-term. Bookings during the winter months are made close to the date of travel. Thus, the current situation affects revenue generation for the remainder of the year, as tourists to Iceland are an important factor in revenue generation for November and December.

With this situation ongoing, the guidance provided to the market on 13 September 2023 no longer applies and because of the uncertainty it is not possible to provide an accurate guidance for the full year. However, the Company still expects to return net profit after taxes in 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair:

"We would like to emphasize that the seismic activity in Southwest Iceland has had no impact on flights to and from Iceland and the country is welcoming visitors. These events have, however, impacted the lives of people living in the town of Grindavik that has been evacuated and our thoughts are with them. As a leading airline in Iceland for decades, we are used to dealing with the natural elements and are well prepared for various different scenarios. We are in close contact with the authorities and scientists that are closely monitoring the situation and in the event of any changes to our schedule, we will communicate via our normal channels."

Contact Information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.