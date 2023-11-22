Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7MN | ISIN: AU000000PRU3 | Ticker-Symbol: P4Q
Tradegate
22.11.23
10:29 Uhr
1,082 Euro
+0,006
+0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0781,08611:17
1,0801,08811:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2023 | 00:06
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perseus Mining Limited: Perseus Mining Annual General Meeting Results

Perth, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Perth, Western Australia/November 22, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on November 21, 2023 at 4pm AWST. All five resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. Details are set out on the attachment.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.