Hoylu AB Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Stockholm, Sweden, November 22, 2023 - Hoylu AB (publ), a leading provider of digital collaboration and project management solutions, today announced the appointment of Kjartan Berge Steinshamn as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 13, 2023. Kjartan Berge Steinshamn succeeds Karl Wiersholm, the company's CFO since 2016.

Kjartan Berge Steinshamn brings a unique blend of expertise, having held positions in Corporate Finance at Bulk Infrastructure Group AS and, most recently, Investment Associate at Viking Venture AS, a B2B software investor company focused on Nordic SaaS companies. This diverse background equips him with deep insights into financial strategy and investment in the tech sector, particularly in the rapidly growing Nordic SaaS market. Kjartan Berge Steinshamn's appointment marks a strategic step for Hoylu as it continues to expand its services and solidify its position in the global SaaS landscape. Kjartan Berge Steinshamn holds a Master of Science in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from Norges teknisk-naturvitenskapelige universitet (NTNU).

Kjartan Berge Steinshamn will oversee the company's financial operations, including accounting, investor relations, and strategic financial planning.

Karl Wiersholm has been instrumental in Hoylu's growth and success over the past seven years. Under his stewardship, the company has achieved significant financial milestones and strengthened its position in the SaaS industry. Hoylu extends its deepest gratitude to Karl Wiersholm for his dedication and contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Truls Baklid CEO of Hoylu AB, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Kjartan Berge Steinshamn to our executive team. His experience from Viking Venture working with several SaaS companies and strategic planning will be crucial as we continue to innovate and grow. We are confident that Kjartan Berge Steinshamn will help us achieve new heights in the ever-evolving SaaS landscape."

Kjartan Berge Steinshamn commented, "I am excited to join Hoylu at such a pivotal time. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth trajectory and working with the team to build on its strong financial foundation."

