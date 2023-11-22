Falling PV module prices are set to enhance investment returns for the 45 GW of solar projects that have been awarded since fiscal 2021, with expectations for 16 GW of new capacity in the current fiscal year, says CRISIL Ratings.From pv magazine India A steady decline in solar module prices since October 2022 will boost the internal rate of return (IRR) for 45 GW of utility-scale solar projects that have been awarded since fiscal 2021. This, in turn, will drive solar capacity implementation to its fastest annual pace of 16 GW this fiscal year, according to CRISIL Ratings. Solar installation faced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...