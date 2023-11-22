Danish researchers investigated how solar-powered Carnot batteries could be integrated into decommissioned coal power plants to produce clean energy. They found that a 300 MW retrofitted plant coal plant with 1.37 GWh of thermal storage capacity has the potential for annual net power production of up to 1,150 GWh for 12 h storage at a levelized cost of energy of €88.09 ($95.97)/MWh.Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark have proposed to use Carnot batteries to convert coal power plants to renewable energy production. Carnot batteries are systems that store electricity in the form ...

