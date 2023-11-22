A Swiss company has developed adhesive film that can be applied on solar panels to make them more aesthetically appealing. The film reduces electricity production by between 10% and 30%, but income from advertising could offset such losses.Swiss startup PV-Print has developed a new adhesive film that can display media advertising on solar panels. It said that its new "PVP-foil" product makes building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) more aesthetically appealing. It can also create additional revenue streams for PV owner, by using its PV panels for advertisements. The manufacturer said that PVP-foil ...

