Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) today presents an update on the execution of its games release programme.

During Paris Games Week in early November, which attracted 180,000 visitors (21% more than in 2022), Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, set for release on 13 February 2024, received numerous positive reviews. These reviews once again highlight the game's potential in terms of narrative qualities and gameplay following the video games trade fair and game testing events. Banishers: Ghost of New Eden is the new franchise co-owned with DON'T NOD and will be launched simultaneously on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The end of 2023/2024 will also see the launch of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. With this new game, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive explore new types of gameplay on the MudRunner franchise. This new opus, developed by the creators of SnowRunner with over 15 million players worldwide, renews the gameplay of the famous off-road experience. The game will be available on all PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - the iconic Games Workshop licence in early December. The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise. Space Marine 2 has already accumulated over a million wish lists to date.

Focus Entertainment announces a new partnership with Afterburner Studios, based in United-States, for the creation of a new intelectual co-ownership. Afterburner Studios was founded in 2018 by three veterans of the video games industry: Robert Taylor, Ian Cofino and Paul Svoboda. In 2021, they released Dreamscaper, which garnered 89% positive ratings on Steam (out of 2,000 reviews) and a Metacritic score of 80, reaching over 600,000 players.

Additionally, Focus Entertainment and Asobo are thrilled to announce they are renewing their long-standing partnership with a major new project. This will see them extend the productive collaboration that led to the "A Plague Tale" franchise, the last release of which, "A Plague Tale Requiem", reached three million players worldwide.

Next publication:

H1 2023/2024 Results 14 December 2023 after the market closes

About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of €194.1 million in 2022-2023.

All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on social media

Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121873990/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Laure d'Hauteville

Tel: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail: IR@focusent.com

Mathilde Guillemot

Tel: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35

E-mail: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Michael Scholze

Tel: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14

E-mail: michael.scholze@actifin.fr